New Planniq Chill Cooler Racks from ImageWorks Display Boosts Quality, Versatility of Cooler Shelving

C-store retailers seeking greater stability and durability in their gravity-fed cooler shelving have a new option in Planniq Chill™ from ImageWorks Display ® . Planniq Chill combines the labor-saving, customer-friendly elements of gravity-fed shelving with ImageWorks Display’s signature high build quality and durability.

“Planniq Chill is a direct result of our customer-centric focus,” said ImageWorks CEO Justin Raney. “We heard requests from customers for versatile in-cooler shelving with the same durability and stability of our Planniq Strong ® beer cave product. The result is Planniq Chill.”

Planniq Chill features smooth-flowing roller mats with adjustable dividers to insure a steady supply of front-facing product. The system is quickly configured to accommodate a wide variety of cooler merchandise. Raney said Planniq Chill easily handles everything from single-serve beverages or grab ‘n go snacks to multi-pack cases up to 24 cans. Customer input also led to several design elements to facilitate back-of-house operations and product promotions. Planniq Chill features clearly marked shelf placement guides, front and rear inventory label extrusions, and additional front c-channels to accommodate extra product labeling or promotional signage.

Raney said Planniq Chill joins an ImageWorks product portfolio designed to deliver seamless whole-store integration. “With Planniq Chill, we have rounded out our offerings to meet the full needs of fast-moving consumer goods retailers, from back bar solutions to center store displays to complete in-cooler configurations,” said Raney. “We consistently hear from our clients how this integrated, whole-store approach improves the shopper experience, while boosting overall return-on-investment due to increased durability, reduced downtime and significant labor savings.”

About ImageWorks Display

Since 1996, ImageWorks Display ® has been creating both in-stock and custom retail display solutions within the merchandising industry. Considered a “total store solution” provider with unique expertise and offerings for whole-store integration, ImageWorks Display is known for its high-quality materials, performance engineering, innovative designs, and end-to-end customer service – service that places the client at the center of decision-making.

Their customer-centric business philosophy, along with their top-quality display products, have earned ImageWorks Display the privilege of being in many small-business and large-chain convenience stores throughout the U.S. Their back bar Xulta Impact® and Xulta Classic® products are the standard-setting solutions within the display industry.

Their center store gondola solution line includes Planniq Tech®, Planniq Core®, Planniq Strong®, Planniq Lock®, Planniq Bev®, and Planniq Queue™. Both the Xulta back bar and Planniq center store product lines maximize dynamic retail environments with elevated and cohesive designs, resulting in increased sales and improved shopper experiences. Another area in which ImageWorks excels is the practical application of product pusher technology. Their pushers are known in the industry as the ones that never break. Strong product pushers and strong pusher tactics combine to help clients increase both sales and profitability.

Many clients choose to co-create custom solutions with the ImageWorks Display engineering and design teams. Clients see ImageWorks Display as an extension of their own merchandising team. This design collaboration encourages innovation and creativity, while resulting in highly effective display solutions that stand the test of time.

ImageWorks Display offers premium quality fixtures for a range of retail environments, along with lifetime product support, best-in-class supply chain management, and robust client service for every client partnership it enters. Nothing is more important than enduring relationships with loyal clients. This dedication is at the core of what drives their success. And it’s also what assures the success of their highly valued clients.

ImageWorks Display® Contact Information:

Phone: 800 704 3660

Email: hello@imageworksdisplay.com

Website: https://imageworksdisplay.com/

SOURCE: ImageWorks Display

