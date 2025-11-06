Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano Named “Best Law Firm” by Best Lawyers for Sixteenth Consecutive Year

The law firm of Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP has been selected by Best Lawyers® for inclusion in their 2026″Best Law Firms” in the fields of Elder Law and Trusts & Estates for the New York metropolitan region. This marks the sixteenth consecutive year that the firm, with offices in White Plains and Somers, N.Y., has been recognized for its professional excellence.

Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano concentrates its practice on elder law planning, asset protection planning, estate tax planning, wills, trusts & estates, Medicaid applications (home care and nursing home), guardianships, and special needs planning. The firm has attained Martindale-Hubbell’s highest rating, AV Preeminent, for superior ethical standards and legal ability.

The 2026 “Best Law Firms” rankings feature law firms that have demonstrated consistently impressive performance ratings by clients and peers. The process addresses expertise, responsiveness, in-depth understanding of business, integrity, cost-effectiveness, civility, and positive referrals. The rankings showcase more than 16,000 law firms in over 120 practice areas.

“We’re honored to once again be named among the nation’s top law firms,” said Anthony J. Enea, Esq., managing partner at Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano. “This recognition reflects our team’s unwavering commitment to helping families protect what matters most through every stage of life.”

The “Best Law Firm” distinction follows Mr. Enea and fellow partner Sara E. Meyers, Esq.’s recent Best Lawyersaccolade, presented by The Best Lawyers of America. Mr. Enea, Ms. Meyers, and partner Stella King, Esq. were also selected by their peers for inclusion in New York Metro Super Lawyers 2025 in the field of Elder Law, with Mr. Enea further being recognized as a “Top 25” attorney in Westchester County. In addition, partner Lauren C. Enea, Esq. and associates Michael P. Enea, Esq. and Robert Arbuco, Esq. were named 2025 Super Lawyers Rising Stars. Ms. Enea was also recognized by The Best Lawyers of America on their 2026 Ones to Watch in America list.

Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP is located at 245 Main Street, Suite 500 in White Plains and 339 Route 202, Suite 100 in Somers. For more information or to schedule a consultation, call 914-948-1500 or visit www.esslawfirm.com .

About Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP

Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP is an AV preeminent rated elder law firm with offices in White Plains and Somers, N.Y. The practice concentrates on Elder Law; Medicaid Planning; Nursing Home and Home Care Applications; Estate Tax Planning; Wills, Trusts and Estates; Guardianships; Estate Litigation; Supplemental Needs Trusts; and Special Needs Planning. Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP serves Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, the Bronx, Manhattan, Long Island and Queens and is committed to providing the highest quality legal services to seniors, the disabled and their families. Visit the firm online at www.esslawfirm.com .

About “Best Law Firms”

Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in their field, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process. To be eligible for a ranking, a law firm must have at least one lawyer listed in the 32nd edition of The Best Lawyers in America© list for that particular location and specialty.

