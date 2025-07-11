New NMN Supplement from Longevity Method Offers Cutting-Edge Support for Cellular Health and Aging

Longevity Method, a leader in advanced health and wellness solutions, announces the launch of Live Longer – NMN+ , a revolutionary NMN supplement designed to enhance cellular health and combat age-related decline. This innovative product reflects the company’s commitment to providing anti-aging supplements that are rooted in scientific rigor and optimized for efficacy.

Live Longer – NMN+ specifically targets NAD+ depletion, a hallmark of aging that impairs cellular repair, energy production, and resilience. Powered by Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN), a precursor to NAD+, this supplement replenishes declining NAD+ levels, helping to restore mitochondrial function, enhance DNA repair, and reduce oxidative stress. Complementary ingredients such as Urolithin A, Trimethylglycine (TMG), and Calcium Alpha-Ketoglutarate (Ca-AKG) work synergistically to support energy metabolism, healthy aging, and cellular rejuvenation.

Urolithin A: Promotes mitophagy, the process by which damaged mitochondria are removed and replaced with healthy ones. This enhances mitochondrial efficiency and energy production, complementing NMN’s role in boosting NAD+ levels for improved cellular energy and repair.

Trimethylglycine (TMG): Supports methylation processes that are essential for maintaining DNA integrity and regulating gene expression. TMG also helps to counterbalance the methylation demands associated with NAD+ synthesis from NMN, ensuring optimal cellular function.

Calcium Alpha-Ketoglutarate (Ca-AKG): Plays a key role in energy metabolism and cellular longevity by supporting mitochondrial function and reducing systemic inflammation. Ca-AKG synergizes with NMN by enhancing energy pathways and providing additional support for metabolic health.

These carefully selected ingredients amplify NMN’s benefits, targeting complementary pathways to maximize cellular health and resilience against age-related decline. Together, they create a robust formulation designed for comprehensive support of energy production, DNA repair, and metabolic optimization.

“Our goal with Live Longer – NMN+ is to address the fundamental causes of aging at the cellular level,” said Luke Winegard, COO of Longevity Method. “This product exemplifies the science-backed innovation that defines Longevity Method, providing consumers with a powerful tool to enhance cellular health and improve overall vitality.”

NMN Longevity Benefits: A Game-Changer for Health Optimization

The benefits of NMN supplementation have been extensively documented in leading scientific journals. By restoring NAD+ levels, NMN enhances mitochondrial function, promotes cellular repair, and supports a healthy inflammatory response. Research in Nature Metabolism (2021) confirms that NMN supplementation can improve energy production, reduce metabolic dysfunction, and support cardiovascular and cognitive health, making it an essential component of advanced anti-aging supplements.

With Live Longer – NMN+, consumers gain access to these proven NMN longevity benefits in a premium, highly effective formula. Designed for those seeking transformative results, it reflects Longevity Method’s focus on delivering products at the forefront of modern wellness technology.

A Holistic Range for Comprehensive Wellness

While Live Longer – NMN+ is the flagship product for addressing NAD+ depletion, Longevity Method offers a range of supplements to support total health:

Live Longer – Booster: Targets DNA repair and cellular renewal.

Sleep Better: Promotes restorative sleep, stress management, and resilience.

Play Harder: Supports men’s hormonal and prostate health, endurance, recovery and vitality.

Keep Balanced: A supplement tailored to women, focusing on hormonal health, stress, and the symptoms of pre-menstrual and menopausal cycles.

Together, these products foster a holistic approach to aging, empowering consumers across their complete health journey.

Availability

Live Longer – NMN+ is now available for purchase online and through select retailers. To learn more about its role as a premier NAD+ booster and explore the entire range of Longevity Method’s products, visit longevity-method.com .

