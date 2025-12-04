New Motion Design Best Practices Guide Published by Digital Silk Web Design Agency

MIAMI, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A new article outlining key considerations for creating effective motion design has been published by Digital Silk, an award-winning digital agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites and digital marketing campaigns. The resource highlights foundational elements organizations may review when integrating motion into user interfaces, product experiences and digital content.

Motion design continues to evolve across digital platforms as brands adopt animation to support clarity, transitions and interaction cues. According to the Interaction Design Foundation, motion can help guide user attention when used thoughtfully, while reinforcing hierarchy and reducing friction during navigation. The article explores how timing, pacing, consistency and visual flow may influence how users interpret movement on screen.

Key Principles Outlined in the Guide

The piece explains core principles, including easing, duration standards and anticipation, as well as considerations for maintaining accessibility when incorporating animation. It references established UX and UI motion guidelines to provide readers with a structured framework for decision-making.

The guide also discusses how motion can potentially support user comprehension by indicating state changes, drawing focus to relevant elements and creating predictable interaction patterns across digital environments.

Quote

“Motion design plays an important functional role in user experience by helping audiences understand what is happening on screen,” said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. “This article aims to offer teams a foundational reference for evaluating animation choices within digital products.”

Additional Considerations for Motion Design Planning

The article outlines several components creative teams may review when incorporating motion, including:

Establishing consistent timing and easing curves

Ensuring animation supports rather than distracts from tasks

Testing transitions across devices and connection speeds

Reviewing motion for accessibility preferences

Aligning animation with brand identity and UI structure

Readers can access the full article at:

https://www.digitalsilk.com/digital-trends/motion-design-guide/

Organizations interested in discussing upcoming digital initiatives or exploring potential design needs can connect with the team through Digital Silk’s request a quote page.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning Web Design Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk creates digital experiences through strategic branding, custom web design and digital marketing services to help improve visibility and support engagement.

Media Contact

Jessica Erasmus

Marketing Director and PR Manager

Tel: (800) 206-9413

Email: jessica@digitalsilk.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-motion-design-best-practices-guide-published-by-digital-silk-web-design-agency-302633623.html

SOURCE Digital Silk