InFlow Launches to Power Frictionless Growth and Monetization for AI Agents

AI-native payments platform enables agents and businesses to onboard and transact directly within their workflows. No forms to fill. No redirects. Zero friction.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — InFlow, a new payments system purpose-built for agentic commerce, launches today to help AI agents onboard and pay autonomously while enabling online businesses and digital platforms to seamlessly activate and monetize a new class of customers – AI Agents.

Today, when an agent needs to access a paid service, it can’t complete the transaction on its own. That limitation forces human intervention, breaks workflows, and leaves revenue on the table. InFlow eliminates this friction by allowing agents to natively onboard and pay directly within the services and applications where work happens. Agents can use stored, policy-approved identity and payment details to create accounts with third-party services and complete purchases autonomously. Human review only occurs if a policy requires it, such as for high-value transactions or new vendors.

For digital platforms and online businesses, InFlow provides the infrastructure to onboard and monetize AI agents as a new customer type — securely, autonomously, and under policy control.

For example, a web designer using an AI web development tool can now onboard, pay, and provision hosting, databases, or SaaS services within their workspace. Through InFlow, the AI tool autonomously creates accounts, manages payments, and activates services. This keeps workflows uninterrupted, reduces errors, and improves conversion.

“AI agents are getting smarter every day, but they still can’t activate or pay for services on their own,” said Jim Nguyen, co-founder and CEO of InFlow. “The problem isn’t intelligence, it’s the lack of an AI-native payment system designed to remove friction from agentic commerce. InFlow closes that gap by enabling agents to transact directly within the workflow, keeping automation continuous and commerce in motion.”

InFlow’s founding team previously built RubyCoins, the first in-game, frictionless payments system for Web2 gaming, later acquired by PayPal. Now they’re extending frictionless payments into the world of AI, allowing agents to pay and get paid autonomously within the flow of work.

Every platform shift redefined how money moves. PayPal made payments native to the web. Apple made them native to apps. InFlow now makes them native to AI agents — payments that are frictionless, trusted, and autonomous.

As agentic systems become a core part of the next wave of software innovation, InFlow delivers the missing frictionless growth and monetization infrastructure for trusted, policy-aware payments. Starting today, teams can integrate InFlow to keep automation continuous, from intent to completion, without the usual onboarding or payment friction.

About InFlow

InFlow is the frictionless payments platform for agentic commerce. We enable businesses to onboard AI agents and accept payments autonomously inside the flow of work, keeping automation continuous and commerce in motion. InFlow is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Learn more at inflowpay.ai.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inflow-launches-to-power-frictionless-growth-and-monetization-for-ai-agents-302633264.html

SOURCE InFlow