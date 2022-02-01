New Logi AI Prompt Builder Software: Fast, Fluent, Fluid AI Access, For Free

New tool transforms Logitech keyboards and mice into shortcuts to ChatGPT fluency

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) launched a free new tool that helps you prompt Open AI’s ChatGPT faster and more fluently while staying in the flow of your work. Logi AI Prompt Builder is a software window that pops up via the Logi Options+ app at the touch of a button, transforming your Logitech keyboard and mouse into a shortcut to the limitless power of AI.









Logitech also took a step further today, launching a new wireless mouse with its own dedicated AI prompt button: the Logitech Signature AI Edition Mouse.

“As the bridge between people and their digital experiences, Logitech has a critical role to play in the evolution of AI, both with new innovation and our existing portfolio,” said Delphine Donné, general manager of the Personal Workspace business at Logitech. “New Logi AI Prompt Builder is a shortcut to AI fluency for anyone with a Logitech mouse or keyboard compatible with Logi Options+ software who wants easily to access AI’s limitless potential. It is just one example of Logitech’s innovation around the many opportunities AI offers. ChatGPT alone is seeing approximately 1.6 billion visits each month – a reflection of AI’s ability to enhance and accelerate people’s productivity and creativity.”

How to access

Logi AI Prompt Builder can be accessed by anyone with a Logitech keyboard or mouse supported by the English language version of the Logi Options+ app, including Logitech MX, Ergo, Signature and Studio Series devices. Within the app, you can identify a shortcut key on your keyboard or a mouse button that will open and close the tool whenever you need.

Alternatively, with the new Logitech Signature AI Edition Mouse, you have a dedicated AI prompt button that serves as a shortcut to Logi AI Prompt Builder, bringing direct access to its benefits.

How it works

The Logi AI Prompt Builder software window pops up, automatically capturing text you’ve selected to work with and offering pre-defined recipes of commonly used queries, such as Rephrase and Summarize. You can also customize your own queries, and define what kind of tone, style, complexity or length you want the final answer to be. This saves you time and clicks, with virtually no disruption to your workflow. For a demonstration of how it works, visit Logitech’s website.

Pricing and availability

Beginning today, the Logi AI Prompt Builder software window can be accessed for free by Windows and Mac users via the Logi Options+ app.

The Logitech Signature AI Edition Mouse will be available this month exclusively on Logitech.com in the United States and the United Kingdom for $49.99 and £54.99 respectively.

