Hotel Association of NYC Foundation Annual ‘Red Carpet Hospitality Gala’ Lights Up Big Apple

Event honored Hyatt’s Susan Santiago & Robin Hood Foundation’s Richard Buery

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Hotel Association of NYC Foundation, charitable arm of the Hotel Association of New York City (HANYC), hosted its annual “Red Carpet Hospitality Gala” at The Intercontinental Barclay in Manhattan on Monday, April 1, recognizing Hyatt Hotels and Resorts U.S. and Canada President Susan Santiago with its Hospitality Award and Robin Hood Foundation’s CEO Richard R. Buery, Jr. with its Humanitarian Award.









Attended by more than 300 of the city’s hotel owners, executives, labor leaders and industry influencers, the event also featured keynote remarks delivered by former New York Governor David A. Paterson and Loews Hotels Executive Chairman Jonathan M. Tisch.

Co-chaired by HANYC President & CEO Vijay Dandapani, HANYC Foundation Chair Heather Davis and HANYC Chairman Fred Grapstein, the evening featured a special live Broadway performance from “A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical.” In attendance were New York City elected and appointed officials including New York City Council Majority Leader Amanda Farias, Councilmember Keith Powers, Assembly Member Alex Bores, NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez, and NYC Mayor’s Office of Nightlife Executive Director Jeffrey Garcia.

Proceeds from the gala support the HANYC Foundation’s charitable goals and educational initiatives.

2024 Red Carpet Hospitality Gala Host Committee: Steve Batta, Group President, Highgate; Simon Chapman, Complex General Manager, Benjamin Royal Sonesta & Fifty Sonesta Select; Peter Clarke, Vice President, Americas Luxury & Lifestyle Hotel Operations, IHG Hotels & Resorts; Jim Connelly, President, U.S. Eastern Region, Marriott International; Charles Flateman, Executive Vice President, Shubert Organization; Karambir Kang, Area Director, USA, Taj Hotels; Suri Kasirer, President, Kasirer; Lisa Linden, Media Strategist, The LAKPR Group; Jaime Novikoff, Counsel, Labor Relations, Legal, Hilton; Mark Pardue, Senior Vice President, Field Operations, Americas, Hyatt Hotels Corporation; Alan Steel, CEO, Javits Center; and Jonathan M. Tisch, Executive Chairman, Loews Hotels & Co.

Preferred Sponsors included Aimbridge Hospitality; Hotel and Gaming Trades Council/Local 6 UNITE HERE; and Kasirer. Prime Sponsors included BD Hotels LLC; Club Wyndham Midtown 45; Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP; Fitzpatrick Hotel Group; Forbes Travel Guide; Highgate; Hyatt Hotels; InterContinental New York Barclay for IHG Hotels & Resorts; Marriott Hotels of NYC; Lotte New York Palace; Sonesta; and Triumph Hotels.

Established in 1878, the Hotel Association of New York City, Inc. (HANYC) is one of the oldest professional trade associations in the nation. Today the Hotel Association of New York City is an internationally recognized leader in New York City’s $7 billion tourism industry, representing nearly 300 of the finest hotels with over 80,000 rooms and approximately 50,000 employees. http://www.hanyc.org/

The HANYC Foundation seeks to advance issues of importance to hotels such as economic viability, sustainability and corporate and social responsibility through educational and crisis relief initiatives. https://hanycfoundation.org/

