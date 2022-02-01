New Leadership Structure Formed at Sony Interactive Entertainment

Hideaki Nishino Appointed CEO, Platform Business Group; Hermen Hulst Appointed CEO, Studio Business Group. New Leadership Structure Establishes Commitment for Sustainable Growth.

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sony Group Corporation and Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), the company behind PlayStation, today announced the new leadership structure of SIE. Effective June 1, 2024, Hideaki Nishino will be appointed CEO of SIE’s Platform Business Group, and Hermen Hulst will be appointed CEO of SIE’s Studio Business Group. Hiroki Totoki, who has been serving as interim CEO of SIE, will serve as Chairman of SIE in addition to his role as President, COO and CFO of Sony Group Corporation. Nishino and Hulst will report to Totoki and intend to collaborate closely to strengthen each core business while maximizing synergies at SIE.





“ Sony Interactive Entertainment is a dynamic and growing business that delivers incredible entertainment experiences through the connection of content and technology. These two leaders will have clear responsibilities and will manage strategic direction to ensure the focus remains on deepening engagement with existing PlayStation users and expanding experiences to new audiences,” said Hiroki Totoki, Interim CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment, President, COO and CFO, Sony Group Corporation.

Nishino is currently SVP, Platform Experience Group, and leads the team responsible for developing the experiences and technology within PlayStation products and services. The Platform Experience Group pushes the boundaries of play in many ways, including the innovations in PlayStation 5, the immersiveness of PlayStation VR2, and connecting millions of people on PlayStation Network. In his new capacity as CEO of the Platform Business Group, Nishino will continue to be responsible for technology, products, services, and platform experience. He will also oversee third party publisher and developer relations and commercial operations, including sales and marketing of hardware, services, and peripherals.

“ We will continue to connect players and creators through world-class products, services, and technology. We always strive to grow our community even bigger with innovation in every area at Sony Interactive Entertainment,” said Hideaki Nishino, SVP, Platform Experience Group. “ I am honored to be appointed such an important role alongside Hermen. By working more closely together, we will be positioned to build incredible experiences for an ever-expanding audience now and in the future.”

Hulst is currently serving as SVP and Head of PlayStation Studios, and responsible for developing content across many devices including PlayStation consoles and PCs and bringing video game IP to new mediums such as film and television through PlayStation Productions. The PlayStation Productions team is working on several game adaptations and developed the Emmy award winning television series, “The Last of Us,” an adaptation from an award winning game. In his new role as CEO of the Studio Business Group, Hulst will be responsible for the development, publishing, and business operations of SIE’s first party-content.

“ I am thrilled to lead the studio business group and continue to build on our success with PlayStation 5, while preparing for the future,” said Hermen Hulst, SVP, Head of PlayStation Studios. “ The video game industry is one of the largest entertainment industries in the world and has been built on the marriage of content and technology, and I look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of play and entertainment.”

About Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment pushes the boundaries of entertainment and innovation, starting from the launch of the original PlayStation in Japan in 1994. Today, we continue to deliver innovative and thrilling experiences to a global audience through our PlayStation line of products and services that include generation-defining hardware, pioneering network services, and award-winning games. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, with global functions in California, London, and Tokyo, and game development studios around the world as part of PlayStation Studios, we believe that the power of play is borderless. Sony Interactive Entertainment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation. For more information about our company, please visit SonyInteractive.com. For more information about PlayStation products, please visit PlayStation.com.

