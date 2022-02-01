Labster Opens Registration for May 29-30 Science ImmersEd Conference

Free professional development event to be held fully online for the science educator community in higher education









BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Labster (www.labster.com), which offers the world’s leading edtech platforms for immersive digital simulations, is introducing Science ImmersEd, a professional development conference for the science educator community. The free two-day event convening peers and thought leaders in higher education will be held fully online on Wednesday, May 29, and Thursday, May 30. Participants will have the opportunity to discover engagement strategies, network with peers, elevate their career with practical skills, and gain invaluable insights into the future of science education.

The Labster Science ImmersEd Conference features essential topics — from inventive teaching strategies that ignite student engagement, to technology’s pivotal role in reshaping lab and lecture experiences. A dozen dynamic panel discussions, enriching networking sessions, and empowering fireside chats will be led by a constellation of industry thought leaders including speakers from Alamance Community College, Bowdoin College, Georgia Institute of Technology, McRel International, OpenStax, Project Tomorrow, University of Louisville, University of Rochester, University of Saint Joseph, University of Westminster, and more.

“Science educators show up every day to do challenging and meaningful work to steer students on the path to realizing the promise of higher education,” said Shawn Boom, CEO of Labster. “The Labster Science ImmersEd Conference is our way of giving back — and paying tribute to — the many dedicated members of the Labster STEM community. We’re excited to inaugurate what we hope to develop into a recurring event helping to shape the future of science education.”

Session topics on Day 1 include:

Equipping Faculty with Mindful Leadership Practices

Accessibility and the Labster Student Experience: A Panel Discussion

Engaging Student Learners Through Small Teaching

Unraveling Faculty Burnout in STEM

Expanding Equity: How OpenStax and Labster Make Lab Courses More Affordable

The Great Student Engagement Debate: Do Students Need Greater Guidance or Grit?

Day 2 session topics include:

How to Speak the Same Language: Getting Faculty and Instructional Designers on the Same Team

Teaching in the Age of AI: How to Meet the New Expectations for the Student Learning Experience

Our Brains Love to Learn. So Why Don’t Our Students?

Community College Science: Balancing the Needs of Students with the Needs of the Institution

Bridging the Gap: The Journey from Health Science to Nursing School

Improv for Teachers

Live attendees at the online Science ImmersEd Conference receive related bonus content and access to short videos of conference highlights and key takeaways. They will also be entered into drawings to win gift cards, books authored by speakers, and custom syllabi. In addition, registrants for the “Unraveling Faculty Burnout in STEM” session will receive an exclusive invitation to “Higher Ed Leadership in a Time of Burnout,” an interactive workshop also led by Dr. Rebecca Pope-Ruark of the Georgia Institute of Technology, hosted free of charge on June 5, 2024, at 12 p.m. EDT.

Check out the full two-day agenda for the free Labster Science ImmersEd virtual conference and register to attend: https://www.labster.com/science-immersed#Agenda. Attendees are welcome to the full event or can choose individual sessions. Science educators unable to participate in the scheduled live event should register for the sessions that pique their interest to gain access to recorded session content post-conference.

Just last month, TIME Magazine named Labster one of the World’s Top EdTech Companies of 2024, thanks to its 300-plus STEM curriculum-aligned virtual lab simulations and vast library of supplemental materials. For more information on the Labster edtech platform for virtual labs and interactive and immersive science, see the Labster YouTube channel, and request a demo.

About Labster

Labster® gives students a learning advantage through immersive digital experiences in STEM and healthcare. With virtual lab simulations for science gateway courses and the UbiSim™ virtual reality training scenarios for nursing programs, Labster is built for engagement, designed for equitable learning, focused on improving outcomes, and preparing students for success from high school to career. Over six million learners in 3,000 institutions across 100 countries have seen breakthrough learning outcomes using Labster. Visit www.labster.com and www.ubisimvr.com.

Contacts

Julia Stevens



Sterling Communications



labster@sterlingpr.com