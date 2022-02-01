New Chief Health Officer/Chief Medical Officer at Community Health Plan of Washington (CHPW) to Lead Whole-Person Care Delivery

Dr. Demetria Malloy Brings Extensive Experience and Deep Commitment to Underserved Communities

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Community Health Plan of Washington (CHPW), the not-for-profit Washington-based managed-care organization, has hired Demetria Malloy, MD, MSHS as the new Chief Health Officer/Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Dr. Malloy will join the executive leadership team to further CHPW’s work advancing health equity and whole-person care, overseeing their high-quality clinical services such as case management and care coordination for their members, as well as quality metrics, utilization management functions, and member experience. CHPW currently cares for more than 300,000 Washingtonians who have its Apple Health (Medicaid), Medicare Advantage, and public-option Individual and Family health plans.









As a Primary Care Physician with extensive managed care experience across Medicaid, Medicare, and commercial lines of business, Dr. Malloy will be leading CHPW’s clinical collaboration with its provider network and regional, state and national stakeholders. Dr. Malloy most recently served as Regional Vice President Medical Director/Strategic Physician Executive for Elevance Health/Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield National Accounts, specializing in the Central and West regions of the US, where she was responsible for developing and implementing clinical programs promoting whole health strategies. These programs included advancing equitable maternal care, developing an award-winning doula program, and advancing trauma-informed care and LGBTQIA-focused services. She previously served as Medical Director for LA Care Health Plan, and her clinical training included Cedars Sinai Hospital and the Greater Los Angeles Veterans Healthcare System. She also has led numerous teams focused on provider collaboration on Quality/HEDIS metrics, utilization management improvements, and case management for complex care delivery.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Dr. Malloy to CHPW to help build on the excellent care-delivery services we provide for our members and the communities we serve,” said Leanne Berge, CEO of Community Health Plan of Washington and its parent, Community Health Network of Washington. “With her strong leadership and extensive experience overseeing care for populations like the ones we serve, as well as her deep commitment to addressing racial equity and health disparities, Dr. Malloy will quickly engage our providers, partners, and staff in the continuous improvement of our clinical and quality programs.”

Dr. Malloy is joining CHPW with the dual title of Chief Medical Officer and Chief Health Officer to explicitly recognize CHPW’s focus on integrated health (physical, mental and oral health) and the broader social drivers of health– in addition to the delivery of medical services –that impact its members’ health outcomes. She is succeeding Paul Sherman, MD who is retiring as CHPW’s Chief Medical Officer.

“I am very excited to be joining Community Health Plan of Washington to build on its focus on innovative care solutions for members, especially for those experiencing the greatest health disparities,” said Malloy. “I’m also looking forward to working with the Community Health Centers, affiliate providers, and other partners to support the work around population health and delivering integrated, quality health care.”

Dr. Malloy received her Doctor of Medicine degree from Tufts University and holds a Master’s degree in health services from the University of California at Los Angeles. She was a Fellow in Health Services Research, Management and Leadership with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Clinical Scholars Program, among other significant training in leadership strategies, program design, and medical policy. Dr. Malloy has been recognized for her work on racial equity and health disparities, speaking on multiple panels with national attention and appearing in numerous publications.

To learn more about CHPW, visit chpw.org.

About CHPW

Community Health Plan of Washington is a not-for-profit health plan founded in 1992 by a network of Community Health Centers (CHCs) in Washington state. CHPW is a managed-care organization that connects members to various physical, behavioral and social support services, and reinvests surplus revenue back into the community to help advance health equity and improve access to high-quality care for all people. CHPW serves more than 300,000 members through Medicaid (income and asset-based program called Apple Health in Washington) and Medicare (age and disability-based program) as well as public-option Individual and Family plans (Cascade Select) across the state. Its parent, Community Health Network of Washington, serves nearly 1 million individuals across Washington through its federally qualified member community health centers. To learn more, visit chpw.org or connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

