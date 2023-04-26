Introducing Beats Studio Pro: The Cultural Icon Reengineered

Designed in partnership with Samuel Ross & SR_A

CULVER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Beats today announces Beats Studio Pro, the next generation of Beats’ iconic, bestselling over-ear headphone. With all-new and improved interior components, Studio Pro offers next-level audio fidelity, fully-adaptive Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes, Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking1, UltraPlush leather cushions, up to 40 hours of battery life2, Lossless Audio via USB-C3 and enhanced call performance.









Beats Studio Pro is available to order starting today in four premium colors, Black, Deep Brown, Navy and Sandstone, for $349.99 (US) from apple.com. Starting tomorrow, Studio Pro will be on-shelf at Apple Store locations and authorized resellers in its beautiful new packaging that was designed with the environment in mind.

“Beats cemented its cultural legacy with the release of the original Studio headphone in 2008. With Beats Studio Pro, we’ve refined the design and completely reengineered the headphone to bring consumers our most impressive over-ear offering yet,” said Oliver Schusser, Vice President of Beats and Apple Music. “Studio Pro keeps Beats’ promise of delivering music as the artist intended, continuing our storied heritage as a premium audio brand.”

“When Beats approached me to bring a new design language to the Studio Pro, my goal was to retain the integrity of the design while creating a more sophisticated look and feel that compliments all of the technological advancements,” said Samuel Ross, Beats Principal Design Consultant. “The result is the perfect blend of design culture, creative culture, and engineering coming together.”

Premium Design

Upgraded with seamless engineered leather, the brand new UltraPlush over-ear cushions provide all-day comfort and exceptional durability. And the premium metal sliders offer a wide range of adjustment to create a flexible fit.

Upgraded Sound

Beats’ custom acoustic platform delivers an immersive listening experience. Each custom 40mm driver has been engineered for optimal clarity, with near-zero distortion even at high volume – an improvement of up to 80% compared to its predecessor. An integrated digital processor optimizes the final frequency response for a powerful, yet balanced sound profile crafted to bring out the subtle details of whatever you’re listening to.

At the touch of a button, two dynamic listening modes let you choose whether to keep the world out, or let it in. Fully adaptive Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) continuously monitors the noise around you in real-time, then creates a precisely-tuned filter to cancel it out. Easily switch to Transparency mode to let the sounds of your environment mix seamlessly with your music when you want to stay present and aware.

Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking lets you get lost in theater-like sound from your favorite content recorded in Dolby Atmos. You can even personalize Spatial Audio just for your ears using your iPhone.

Upgraded voice-targeting microphones in Beats Studio Pro give you high-quality call performance. These powerful microphones actively filter out background noise to enhance the clarity of your voice – up to 27% better than Beats Studio3 Wireless.

Enhanced Apple and Android Compatibility

Beats Studio Pro offers an array of native features for Apple and Android users.

Apple Compatibility:

One-touch pairing – easy, one-touch setup instantly pairs with every device in your iCloud account 4

“Hey Siri” – simply say “Hey Siri” to activate your voice assistant 5

Find My – locate your lost headphones on a map based on the last known connected location 6

Over-the-air updates – receive software updates and new features automatically

Android Compatibility:

Google Fast Pair – connect quickly with a single tap, and automatically pair to all Android or Chrome devices registered to your Gmail account 7

Audio Switch – seamlessly transition audio between your Android, Chromebook, and other compatible devices 8

Find My Device – easily locate your lost headphones with Google Find My Device 9

Beats app for Android – unlock access to product customization, software updates, and new features to get the most out of your headphones

Connection and Controls

Beats Studio Pro offers multiple ways to connect with your devices: Class 1 Bluetooth® for exceptional wireless connectivity, USB-C audio for lossless audio and simultaneous charging, and 3.5mm analog input for wired audio sources.

While using USB-C audio, you can select between three distinct sound profiles. The Beats Signature profile delivers the most tonally balanced tuning for all genres of music, the Entertainment profile offers a heightened experience for movies and games, and the Conversation profile is ideal for phone calls or podcasts.

The ‘b’ button allows you to control music (pause/skip/back) and conduct calls. To control volume, press above or below the ‘b’ button. Use the multi-function button to switch between listening and EQ modes, check battery life, pair your device and power the headphones on/off.

Battery Life

With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Studio Pro headphones keep you immersed in your music longer. With ANC or Transparency Mode enabled, enjoy up to 24 hours of listening time. When you’re low on power, Fast Fuel gives you up to 4 hours of play time from a quick, 10-minute charge10.

Designed with the Environment in Mind

Beats Studio Pro packaging is 100% fiber-based using recycled material and virgin wood from sustainably managed forests11. The driver magnet is made of 100% recycled rare earth elements, while the solder of the main logic board is made of 100% recycled tin. Studio Pro is mercury-, berylium-, PVC-, and BFR-free.

Pricing and Availability

Beats Studio Pro is available to order starting today in four premium colors, Black, Deep Brown, Navy and Sandstone, for $349.99 (US) from apple.com in the US, Canada, France and Germany with shipping and on-shelf beginning tomorrow.

1 Compatible hardware and software required. Works with compatible content in supported apps. Not all content available in Dolby Atmos. iPhone with TrueDepth camera required to create a personal profile for Spatial Audio, which will sync across Apple devices running the latest operating system software, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and tvOS. 2 Testing conducted by Apple in May 2023 using preproduction Beats Studio Pro units and software paired with iPhone 13 units and prerelease software. The playlist consisted of 358 unique audio tracks purchased from the iTunes Store (256-Kbps AAC encoding). Volume was set to 50% and Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency were turned off. Testing consisted of full Beats Studio Pro battery discharge while playing audio until Beats Studio Pro stopped playback. With Active Noise Cancellation turned on, listening time was up to 24 hours. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors. 3 While using included USB-C cable with a compatible USB-enabled source device. Requires compatible lossless content from supported apps/services. Not all content is available in lossless format. 4 Requires an iCloud account and a compatible Apple device running the latest operating system software. 5 Siri may not be available in all languages or in all areas, and features may vary by area. Internet access is required. Cellular data charges may apply. 6 Find My requires an iPhone or iPod touch with iOS 16.5 or later, iPad with iPadOS 16.5 or later, or Mac with macOS Ventura 13.4 or later. Customers must have an Apple ID and be signed into their iCloud account with Find My enabled. 7 Google Fast Pair requires a compatible Android device running Android 8.0 or later, with Google Play Services enabled. 8 Audio Switch feature requires compatible Android devices running Android 8.0 or later, with Google Play Services enabled. 9 Find My Device requires an Android device running Android 8.0 or later. User must be signed into an active Gmail account and have Google Play Services enabled. 10 Testing conducted by Apple in May 2023 using preproduction Beats Studio Pro units and software paired with iPhone 13 units and prerelease software. The playlist consisted of 358 unique audio tracks purchased from the iTunes Store (256-Kbps AAC encoding). Volume was set to 50% and Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency were turned off. 10-Minute charge testing conducted with drained Beats Studio Pro that were charged for 10 minutes, then audio playback was started until Beats Studio Pro stopped playback. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors. 11 Breakdown of U.S. retail packaging by weight. Adhesives, inks, and coatings are excluded from our calculations of plastic content and packaging weight.

