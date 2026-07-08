New 10-Episode Sci-Fi Audio Series “Only Human: BOUND” Launches July 8

BUFFALO, N.Y. and ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — A 10-episode psychological science-fiction audio series, titled “Only Human: BOUND,” will premiere Wednesday, July 8. The series is co-produced by Buffalo’s Frank Gullo of the Only Human franchise and Rochester’s Scott Fitzgerald of ROC Vox Recording & Production.

The season premieres with a two-episode drop, followed by biweekly releases running through summer. “BOUND” is available across all podcast platforms.

Set in the future, “BOUND” features a human political prisoner and the AI interrogator who attempts to erase his memory. Across dozens of interrogation sessions, the captor and captive begin to question the nature of consciousness, loyalty, and justice.

The series carries the spirit of classic sci-fi serials such as “Buck Rogers in the 25th Century,” “Flash Gordon,” and “War of the Worlds,” updated with a modern edge of layered sound design and full-cast performance.

Created, written, and produced by Frank Gullo, “BOUND” extends the Only Human franchise, which began with Gullo’s YA novella “Only Human” about a human quarterback competing against robots and continues across short fiction, audio, and an evolving story universe.

Fitzgerald served as a co-producer and sound designer, and performed voice roles in “BOUND,” including the role of AI.

“BOUND” marks the latest collaboration between Gullo and Fitzgerald, who previously partnered on three seasons of the independent technology podcast TechXY Turbo TechXY.net

Cast:

Will Profitt as the Prisoner: A voice actor from Rochester, N.Y., working across animation, video games, and audio drama.

Scott Fitzgerald as the AI: A voice actor, director, producer, and founder of Rochester’s ROC Vox Recording & Production, with over three decades in professional audio and media.

Rita Sirianni as Eyla: A Buffalo-based voice-over artist and performer.

David Copper as Delmar: A Minneapolis-based independent storyteller and voice actor who previously narrated the “Only Human” audiobook.

Music:

“BOUND” features the track “Beyond the Vast Expanse” from Buffalo rock band DoDriver (dodriver.com), woven directly into the production and its official trailer. The song appears on their latest album, Bound By the Sound. As part of the partnership, DoDriver is offering fans a free download of the featured track at launch.

Release and Access

The original “Only Human” paperback and audiobook is available on Amazon and Audible. The ebook is available on all major retailers.

Media Coverage

Previously featured on 13WHAM / Fox Rochester’s Good Day Rochester (July 2026), WGRZ Buffalo (September 2024), and the University at Buffalo Career Design Studio (August 2024).

About Only Human

Only Human is a transmedia science fiction franchise created by Frank Gullo, set in the future during humanity’s first-contact era and spanning prose fiction and audio storytelling. onlyhumanthebook.com | frankgullo.substack.com

About ROC Vox

ROC Vox Recording & Production is a full-service audio and media production studio founded by Scott Fitzgerald, producing podcasts, radio, film, and voice work with over three decades of industry experience. rocvox.com

Media Contacts:

Frank Gullo

Only Human

716-908-1128

418358@email4pr.com

Scott Fitzgerald

ROC Vox Recording & Production

418358@email4pr.com

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SOURCE Only Human