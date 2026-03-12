Neusoft’s OneCoreGo® Wins 2026 German iF Design Award

SHENYANG, China, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, the results of the 2026 German iF Design Award were officially announced. Neusoft’s “One Sight AR Stellar Path” (a product of Neusoft OneCoreGo®) stood out among nearly 11,000 entries from 68 countries and regions worldwide, winning this prestigious honor. This achievement marks that Neusoft Corporation (SSE:600718) has reached an international leading level in terms of product innovation and aesthetic experience.

The German iF Design Award is one of the most globally influential industrial design awards. This year, an international jury composed of 129 top design experts from across the world conducted a comprehensive assessment based on five key criteria: concept, form, function, differentiation, and sustainability.

With the rapid development of intelligent mobility, AR HUD has emerged as a key driver for enhancing driving safety and immersive experiences. To meet users’ expectations for high-quality driving experiences and seamless human-vehicle integration, Neusoft One Sight adopts high-contrast colors, “Stellar Path” luminous particles, and three-dimensional “Flowing Crystal” icons, presenting information in a volumetric and dynamic manner within the driver’s field of view. This innovative design breaks the planar symbol limitations of traditional HUDs, creating a visual solution that not only conveys rich information but also merges seamlessly with the real world.

At the visual level, One Sight pioneers a particle-based guidance and crystal-like information presentation. Its interface design and cross-screen linkage deliver a driving experience with a sense of luxury and a futuristic vibe. At the functional level, One Sight further enhances virtual-reality integration, and performs real-time rendering and brightness adjustment based on environmental perception, ensuring the clarity and readability of information under various weather conditions. Additionally, with the dynamic pixel safety control system and optimized visual guidance, it keeps drivers more focused and at ease, promoting the sustainable development of intelligent mobility.

Winning the iF Design Award highlights Neusoft’s craftsmanship and showcases the overall strength of its OneCoreGo® Global In-Vehicle Intelligent Mobility Solution. From navigation to intelligent interaction, and from ecosystem integration to closed-loop payments, the OneCoreGo® solution is user-centric, providing global automakers with a full-stack, adaptable intelligent solution covering design, technology, and data operations. As the “visual ambassador” of OneCoreGo®, One Sight leverages its end-to-end capabilities to transform the “Stellar Path, Flowing Crystal” aesthetics into stable, sustainable mass-production. Currently, this technology has been successfully applied to car models of several leading domestic and international automotive brands.

Looking ahead, Neusoft will remain committed to technological innovation and user-centric design, constantly push the boundaries between technology and aesthetics, and collaborate with global partners to create a more intelligent, human-centric, and open future of mobility.

