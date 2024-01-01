Heru Showcases PretestPro™ for the Heru VR-Powered Diagnostic Headset at Vision Expo

Heru’s PretestPro™ Allows Full-Stack Pretesting in Just Under 2 Minutes

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIPoweredVisionDiagnostics—Heru, the leader in AI-powered vision diagnostics, today announced it is showcasing the new PretestPro™ on its Heru wearable platform at booth #2138 during the Vision Expo meeting in Orlando, FL. PretestPro run a pretest exam in just under 2 minutes.





“PrestestPro isn’t just a faster test. It is a fundamentally different way to structure the diagnostic workflow,” said Mohamed Abou Shousha, M.D., Ph.D., founder and CEO of Heru and associate professor of clinical ophthalmology at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. “Traditional pretesting requires multiple devices and several manual steps. PretestPro consolidates these tests into a single wearable exam that runs about three times faster than traditional testing. The result is higher throughput for clinics, stronger clinical confidence for doctors, and a premium, modern diagnostic experience for patients.”

Built on 15 years of vision science research and clinical validation work originating at Bascom Palmer, the #1 ranked eye hospital in the nation, PretestPro leverages virtual reality (VR) and eye tracking to capture multiple tests in a single, guided workflow. Patients are guided to maintain fixation by Nora, Heru’s patient-friendly fixation target. PretestPro runs four critical pretesting eye exams, including 8-point confrontation visual field (VF), near cover test, extraocular motility (EOM), and quantitative pupillometry.

Replacing manual workflows and a roomful of legacy equipment, Heru’s portable platform digitizes and automates manual eye tests for efficiency and clinical consistency, and can be worn in any pre-test area, in the waiting room, or even in remote locations. An AI-driven “virtual technician” guides the patient through various modalities, which could include the new PretestPro; visual acuity testing; Firefly™ confrontation VF; suprathreshold VF; full threshold VF 24-2, 10-2, and 30-2; Esterman VF; Ishihara color vision test; near and distance cover tests; quantitative pupillometry, and EOM.

About Heru. Heru is an AI-powered software platform that is revolutionizing vision care. Born out of the University of Miami’s Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, the #1 eye hospital in the U.S., Heru digitizes and automates multiple eye exams in a single, portable, FDA-registered wearable device. The platform is backed by 70+ patents and is clinically validated to replace several legacy diagnostic devices, increasing practice efficiency and improving the standard of care. Heru is committed to democratizing vision care by making advanced diagnostic technology accessible anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit seeheru.com.

About Bascom Palmer Eye Institute. Bascom Palmer Eye Institute of the University of Miami Health System, is ranked the #1 eye hospital in the United States by U.S. News & World Report. Bascom Palmer serves as the Department of Ophthalmology for the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. Its physicians and scientists are recognized as international leaders in their fields, dedicated to advancing vision research and providing state-of-the-art patient care.

