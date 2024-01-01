NEP Platform Set to Transform Media Infrastructure and Production Workflows

NEP Group’s latest innovation brings together industry-leading applications into one software solution for greater flexibility, scalability, and reliability in media production.









PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As software transforms the technology landscape, media companies are challenged to future-proof their operations with more agile solutions. Continuing its 40-year history of customer-driven innovation, NEP Group has announced the launch of NEP Platform, a new software orchestration system designed to meet this need, transforming the way the industry manages media infrastructure and hybrid workflows.

NEP Platform unifies the deployment of critical production applications from multiple vendors within a single, secure interface. Currently deployed in many of NEP’s own facilities worldwide, including new “software first” mobile units recently launched in Australia and Norway, NEP Platform is commercially available for customers who wish to integrate it into their own facilities, backed by the ongoing support of NEP’s engineers.

NEP Platform offers today’s largest collection of trusted software applications for media production, so that NEP customers have more choice and control over their workflow design. Essential production functions like vision mixing, audio mixing, replay, infrastructure, multiview, and measurement are available from tech leaders Bridge Technologies, Calrec, Grass Valley, Lawo, Manifold, Panasonic, Sony and Sony’s Hawk-Eye Innovations, with plans to add more. At a click of a button, operators can configure the right setup for each event and adjust resources on demand, creating a truly dynamic, adaptable and scalable environment.

“The NEP Platform launch marks an important step in NEP’s innovation journey as well as how the industry uses software,” said Martin Stewart, CEO of NEP Group. “Companies are delivering more content, across more markets, to more audiences than ever before, and that requires great agility. Our goal has always been to simplify content production so our customers can easily and securely deliver their content at scale. I’m delighted that NEP Platform offers that long-term solution with the ability to change as our customers do.”

A Secure, Sustainable Platform Built To Evolve

With NEP Platform, capabilities can be added through new applications and software updates instead of major rebuilds, enabling customers to focus on creating content while NEP handles the technology. This provides several benefits:

NEP Platform takes the efficiency of software a step further by automatically allocating resources as production demands change, ensuring teams only use the computing power they need. This provides clear insight into how infrastructure, licenses, and resources will be used, so costs can be forecast accurately.

NEP’s team of experts ensure that NEP Platform deployments are secure and that the system is resilient. NEP Platform provides continuous vulnerability scanning, strong identity and access controls, encryption, and ongoing monitoring to protect customer environments and keep productions on air. It also validates application versions and configurations at each deployment, avoiding many of the common pitfalls of software.

By scaling intelligently, NEP Platform supports more sustainable practices by helping productions reduce power consumption and the need to ship hardware.

“NEP Platform gives customers real choice without added complexity,” said Dan Murphy, VP of NEP Platform. “From a single interface, teams can launch the applications they prefer, deploy workflows in minutes and scale as production needs change.

“With this new way of managing infrastructure, customers can transition to software-based solutions that seamlessly operate with existing hardware. This not only protects our customers’ investments; it positions them to take advantage of future technology.”

Continuing A Company Tradition of Innovation

The future of live production will not be defined by hardware or software alone; it will be defined by how effectively both types of solutions integrate with each other. NEP Platform establishes that environment, building on NEP’s investment in software development and the company’s decades-long track record of innovation and reliability.

To learn how NEP Platform can bring greater flexibility, scalability, reliability and control to your media operations, visit https://platform.nepgroup.com to connect with our team and to visit the NEP Platform team in person at the 2026 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 18–22.

About NEP

Celebrating 40 years of innovation, NEP is the world’s most trusted media services partner for content creators of live sports and entertainment. With a global network of experts, cutting-edge technology, and an expansive portfolio of customer-driven, innovative solutions, we empower our customers to tell their stories in breakthrough ways.

Headquartered in the United States and operating in 25 countries, our teams have supported thousands of major productions and events on every continent with innovation, excellence and reliability. See how we bring content to life at nepgroup.com.

Contacts

Susan Matis



Vice President, Global Marketing



Phone: +1 412-423-1339



Email: press@nepgroup.com

Jordan Conigliaro



Senior Manager, PR & Global Communications



Phone: +1 570-357-1992



Email: jconigliaro@nepgroup.com