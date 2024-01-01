Comcast Business Powers Record-Breaking 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship with City-Scale Network Deployment and Enables First-Ever RealTime4K Viewing Experience

Comcast’s integrated network, broadcast, and viewing platforms powered one of the largest temporary connectivity deployments in professional golf

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast Business today announced it powered the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship with one of the largest temporary network deployments in professional golf, underpinning record-breaking attendance at TPC Sawgrass, delivering NBC Sports’ most-watched PLAYERS broadcast in five years, and enabling the tournament’s first-ever RealTime4K viewing experience for Xfinity customers.





The tournament drew more than 200,000 fans and set a record for ticket sales, underscoring the growing demand for seamless connectivity and immersive viewing experiences across both live events and in-home audiences.

To support the scale and complexity of the event, Comcast Business deployed a city-scale network across the 7,725-yard TPC Sawgrass course – anchored by more than 600 miles of fiber, hundreds of network access points, targeted WiFi 7 in high-density fan zones, and a dedicated broadcast transport backbone operating as a unified platform. This architecture provided engineers with real-time visibility and control across the venue, ensuring consistent performance for fans, tournament operations, broadcast production, and viewers at home.

For the first time in tournament history, Xfinity delivered THE PLAYERS Championship in RealTime4K – bringing fans closer to live play with ultra-low latency and enhanced visual clarity compared to traditional broadcast streams. Viewers also accessed Fan View and Create Your Own Multiview, giving them real-time control over how they watched the tournament. Launched early this year at Super Bowl LX, RealTime4K reflects Comcast’s ongoing investment in redefining the live sports viewing experience.

Championship Moments Drive Real-Time Network Demand



The tournament’s dramatic finish drove a sharp spike in network demand on top of already elevated, venue-wide usage.

During the closing stretch – including Cameron Young’s decisive birdie on the 17th hole and finish on 18 – tens of thousands of fans across the course captured and shared video, photos, and reactions in real time, from grandstands to surrounding fan zones.

That moment extended far beyond the course. NBC Sports’ final round coverage averaged 4.4 million viewers across NBC and Peacock – the largest audience for THE PLAYERS since 2021 – and peaked at 7.1 million viewers as the tournament reached its final moments.

Unlike sports defined by singular, synchronized moments, fan engagement at THE PLAYERS Championship is continuous and distributed across the venue – creating a consistently high baseline of network demand throughout the day, with additional spikes during key moments of play. Fans connected to enhanced WiFi networks consumed on average 50 percent more data per user and uploaded 57 percent more content per user compared to standard connections.

City-Scale Infrastructure Across a Complex Venue



Large, outdoor venues like TPC Sawgrass present connectivity challenges that differ from traditional stadium environments, requiring infrastructure that spans miles of terrain while supporting dense concentrations of fans in key locations.

Comcast Business deployed approximately 600 miles of fiber connecting broadcast compounds, ShotLink scoring systems, production trucks, and network distribution hubs across the course.

During tournament week, demand surged across the network, with nearly 58,000 connected devices – more than triple the prior year’s total.

The deployment also included:

400+ wireless access points

110 enterprise network switches

High-capacity fiber transport connecting critical operations across the venue

The Comcast Business network supported:

Over 16,500 peak simultaneous WiFi users concentrated across high-density areas such as the 17 th hole and 18 th green

hole and 18 green Nearly 40 terabytes of overall WiFi traffic driven by real-time video sharing, streaming, and social engagement

Targeted WiFi 7 Powers High-Density Fan Zones



For the 2026 tournament, Comcast Business powered targeted WiFi 7 coverage utilizing 6 GHz spectrum in high-traffic areas including The Bowl at 17, the 18th tee grandstands, Sawgrass Square, The Grove, the Comcast Business Pavilion, and Patriots Outpost.

These high-density environments consistently delivered speeds exceeding 500 Mbps, with peak performance approaching 1 Gbps – even during the largest crowds – allowing fans to share and engage in real time.

Powering Advanced Broadcast Production for NBC Sports



Behind the scenes, Comcast Business delivered the dedicated fiber transport network connecting NBC Sports’ broadcast infrastructure across the course, linking dozens of cameras, production compounds, graphics systems, and distribution networks.

That network backbone supported some of the most technically ambitious broadcast production in the tournament’s history, including expanded aerial coverage and augmented reality experiences. Four drones were deployed across the course, including two equipped with the PGA TOUR’s Emmy Award-winning Drone AR technology, capturing dynamic aerial perspectives with real-time data overlays.

These capabilities helped drive strong viewership throughout the week, including 3.1 million viewers for Saturday’s third round – the most-watched since 2021 – along with continued momentum across early-round coverage on Golf Channel.

Unified Platform for Modern Sports Experiences



“THE PLAYERS is one of the most demanding events we support – a multi-day tournament spanning miles of outdoor terrain, with more than 200,000 fans generating real-time network demand alongside a live national broadcast,” said Eileen Diskin, Chief Marketing Officer, Comcast Business. “What makes this deployment unique is that the same company powering on-course connectivity is also distributing the broadcast and delivering the in-home experience. That integration is what makes it possible to perform at this level.”

For Xfinity customers at home, that same integration carried into the living room. For the first time at the tournament, Xfinity delivered RealTime4K coverage alongside interactive features including Fan View and Create Your Own Multiview – giving fans more control over how they experienced the tournament in real time.

Supporting the World’s Largest Events



Live sports are among the most demanding technology environments in the world, requiring infrastructure that performs flawlessly across operations, media production, and fan engagement simultaneously, with no margin for error.

Comcast has built its connectivity and media platforms to meet that standard, supporting events including Super Bowl LX, the NBA All-Star Game, and 2026 Winter Olympics.

THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 demonstrates what’s possible when connectivity, broadcast, and viewing platforms operate as a single system – setting a new standard for how live sports are experienced.

About Comcast Business



Comcast Business offers leading global businesses the technology solutions and forward-thinking partnership they need. With a full suite of solutions including fast, reliable connectivity, secure networking solutions and advanced cybersecurity and a range of managed service options, Comcast Business is ready to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes. Comcast Business has been recognized by leading analyst firms for its continued growth, innovation, and leadership, and is committed to partnering with customers to help them drive their businesses forward.

For more information, call 800-501-6000. Follow @ComcastBusiness on social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About Comcast Corporation



Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Matt Helmke



215.286.8666



Matt_Helmke@comcast.com