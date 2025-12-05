NEI Features Upstream Therapeutics Co-Founder Kristine Jordan in Keynote on DNA-Informed Wellness and Mental Health

The Neurodivergent Empowerment Institute (NEI) is pleased to announce that Kristine M. Jordan, LISW-S, CMHIMP, co-founder and CEO of Upstream Therapeutics, will be a featured presenter at NEI’s “Celebrate & Connect” Grand Opening Wellness Event on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at 2200 2nd Ave S, Suite 134, St. Petersburg, FL.

Jordan will present a signature talk on how genetics, nutrigenomics, and precision lifestyle medicine can be used to better understand and support both mental and physical health over the lifespan.

Upstream Therapeutics is a precision health company based in Ohio that “starts with the source”-a client’s genetics-to identify underlying vulnerabilities and tailor care at the cellular level, using DNA analysis, nutrigenomics testing, and targeted lifestyle and supplement plans. upstream-therapeutics.com+1 Their model focuses on working “upstream” from root causes to prevent or reduce “downstream” symptoms affecting mood, metabolism, inflammation, and chronic illness. upstream-therapeutics.com+1

Jordan’s presentation at NEI will explore:

How genetic variations influence mood, focus, sleep, inflammation, and stress resilience

The role of nutrigenomics in tailoring nutrition, supplements, and lifestyle interventions

Why some patients do not respond well to one-size-fits-all treatment plans

How DNA-informed care can support individuals with anxiety, depression, ADHD, chronic fatigue, and other complex presentations upstream-therapeutics.com+1

Ways to integrate genetic insights with psychotherapy, somatic work, and neurodivergent-affirming care

Practical considerations: what genetic testing can and cannot tell us, and how to use results ethically

“Kristine’s work sits exactly where NEI operates-at the intersection of biology, story, and lived experience,” says Angela Fisher, PhD, founder of NEI. “She helps people understand what their body is doing at the genetic and cellular level, then translates that into realistic, compassionate plans for daily life. That is a powerful complement to neurodivergent-affirming mental health care.”

Upstream’s approach includes cheek-swab DNA testing, analysis of key genes related to methylation, inflammation, mental health, pain, and digestion, followed by individualized plans that may combine lifestyle changes, targeted nutraceuticals, IV options, and ongoing coaching. upstream-therapeutics.com+1

At the NEI event, Jordan’s talk will anchor a broader theme of personalized, data-informed wellness that includes discussions on:

Functional genetics and lifestyle medicine

GLP-1s and metabolic recovery

Peptides and nervous system regulation

Trauma, PTSD, and divergent neurology

Autoimmune conditions and comorbidities

The “Celebrate & Connect” Grand Opening Wellness Event will also feature presentations on autism and ethical treatment models, accommodations planning, menopause and the endocannabinoid system, LGBTQ+ safety, veterans’ recovery, cannabis nursing, energy medicine, and more. The day includes a sensory-conscious art gallery, silent auction, raffle, wellness demonstrations, live music, and designated low-stimulation and chill-out rooms designed with neurodivergent guests in mind.

Tickets and full event details are available at:

Website: www.empowerautism.me

Event link: https://events.humanitix.com/celebrate-and-connect-a-grand-opening-wellness-event

For media inquiries, interview requests with Kristine Jordan or NEI leadership, or to request press access to the event, please contact:

Ella Waters

Email: ella@bionicbloom.org

Phone: 727-371-8355

