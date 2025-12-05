MAGNUS Construction Services Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Insulation Contractors in Saskatoon

MAGNUS Construction Services has been recognised with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Insulation Contractor category for Saskatoon. This recognition underscores the company’s leading role in spray foam, thermal, and moisture protection across Saskatchewan.

Proudly family-owned and operated, MAGNUS Construction Services brings over 16 years of experience and a portfolio of more than 7,000 completed residential and commercial projects. Built on a foundation of quality and trust, the team relies on high-performance Canadian products engineered to withstand the region’s demanding prairie climate.

“At MAGNUS, we believe in protecting more than buildings,” says the Magnus Construction Services team. “We safeguard comfort, efficiency, and indoor health-all year long. This award reflects the confidence our clients have in us to get it right every time.”

Tailored Insulation Solutions for Every Project

MAGNUS delivers comprehensive insulation and thermal protection services, tailored to the unique needs of each project:

Residential: Whole-home envelope systems including attic, wall, basement, garage, under slab and foundation spray foam; fiberglass and mineral wool options; air seal,insulation extraction and renovations, drywall, texture and waterproofing services.

Commercial: Thermal barriers, fire-proofing, fire-stopping, high-performance foundation waterproofing systems, flat roof restoration, vapor barriers, drywall, asbestos abatement, and more.

Specialty Projects: Premium Spray Foam and Specialty Coatings for Quonsets, metal buildings, containers, restoration services, and transport applications like custom vans.

Additionally, their spray foam-featuring Insulthane Extreme, best Canadian closed-cell Spray Polyurethane Foam-offers lowest permeability, best dimensional stability, superior R-Value, air and vapour sealing, resistance to mold, pests, and highest overall Thermal Efficiency.

Recognition Rooted in Performance and Professionalism

Winning the Consumer Choice Award reflects MAGNUS’s commitment to excellence and consistent customer satisfaction. Built on dependable workmanship and a safety-first mindset-evident through rigorous employee training and a focus on long-term performance-the award reaffirms their reputation in the community.

Looking Forward with Industry-Leading Standards

As they celebrate the 2025 Consumer Choice Award, MAGNUS’s Construction Services remains dedicated to innovation and quality. By staying ahead with advanced insulation methods and investing in people and training, the company is poised to continue delivering energy-efficient, healthy, and durable environments for Saskatchewan homes and businesses.

To learn more or request a consultation, visit www.magnusconstruction.ca or CLICK HERE.

About MAGNUS’s Construction Services

MAGNUS’s Construction Services is a Saskatoon-based, family-owned provider of moisture and thermal protection solutions. Leveraging over 16 years of experience and more than 7,000 projects, the team delivers tailored, high-performance spray foam, fiberglass, and specialty insulation services across residential, commercial, and unique applications-designed specifically for Saskatchewan’s climate. Learn more at www.magnusconstruction.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

