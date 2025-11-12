NECF Launches Patented AI Platform That Turns Idle Control Rooms, Cloud Time, and Edit Bays into Instant Revenue

MediaXBook Solves the Industry’s Costliest Problem: Wasted Capacity, Delivering a True 24-Hour “Follow-the-Sun” Production Model for Global Broadcast, Sports, News, Film, Corporate Video, and Content Creators.

CONCORD, Mass., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — What if your idle operations centers, inactive cloud time, staff or you as a freelancer could start generating revenue tomorrow?

NECF Corporation today announced the launch of its multi-patented MediaXBook platform, a breakthrough AI-powered marketplace designed to solve the media industry’s most critical financial challenge: unused production capacity. With an addressable market exceeding $500 billion in global media and creator production, NECF’s platform introduces the first AI-driven trading desk for media capacity.

MediaXBook automatically identifies and matches unused resources across the globe—from temporary satellite capacity to specialized production talent—with companies that need them, enabling unprecedented cost reduction and unlocking entirely new revenue streams for content owners and distributors.

The Platform is designed to meet the evolving needs of news & broadcast, sports & live events, film & studios, corporate & non-profit, and Content Creators & streaming platforms. By streamlining production capacity and enhancing workflows, the platform enables media companies to achieve both cost and time effectiveness as well as rapid and reliable results in both live and scripted environments.

“MediaXBook monetizes assets that were previously deadweight on the balance sheet,” said Princell Hair, Chief Operating Officer at NECF. “Our patented AI solution provides the massive scale the industry needs right now and goes straight to the bottom line. It enables resource providers to profit from their downtime, and it allows professionals to execute high-quality work remotely, eliminating the huge costs and logistical headaches of shipping equipment or traveling crews.”

With a strong foundation built on decades of expertise in live production, NECF is uniquely positioned to deliver this critical on-demand infrastructure option. Its AI-driven capabilities anticipate the growing demands of global audiences while cementing the world’s first truly efficient, globally networked media production ecosystem.

The company’s MediaXBook marketplace is currently in private beta, with initial global partners joining this quarter. NECF is currently inviting partnerships with video production service providers, broadcasters, corporate video, content creators, and investors eager to expand this innovative and patented model across media and all industries with unused capacity.

About NECF

NECF (Networked Everywhere Connected Forever) uses multi-patented AI technology to monetize globally unused physical and virtual capacity. The MediaXBook marketplace achieves significant time and cost savings for its customers by matching unused capacity with customer needs in real-time. MediaXBook enables scalable “follow-the-sun” production, real-time scheduling optimization, and transparent micro-billing across connected marketplaces. The company’s mission is to unify the world’s production capacity—connecting creators, studios, and networks through a scalable, intelligent infrastructure that delivers unmatched efficiency and creative freedom.

