Lumus Geometric Waveguides Bring Surgical-Grade Brightness and Clarity to SnkeXR AR Glasses

High-performance geometric waveguides deliver industry-leading brightness, clarity, and ergonomics for clinical workflows.

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Lumus , the pioneering developer of geometric (reflective) waveguide technology for augmented reality (AR) eyewear, today announced that it has been selected by health tech pioneer Snke as the optical engine partner for its new medical-grade SnkeXR AR glasses, designed specifically for clinical and surgical environments.

The SnkeXR glasses are the first open-platform, medical-grade AR glasses engineered to integrate directly into healthcare devices and workflows. Built for physicians, surgeons, and medical device manufacturers, SnkeXR supports a wide range of clinical applications – from immersive obstetric imaging and surgical planning to interventional cardiology, dental implants, and remote assistance.

“SnkeXR was created to bring AR into the fabric of healthcare – where precision and comfort matter as much as performance,” said Nissan Elimelech, General Manager, SnkeXR, a subsidiary of Snke that develops the glasses. “To do that, we needed an optical engine that could deliver uncompromising image quality, brightness, and ergonomics in medical settings. Lumus was the only partner capable of achieving all three – and they’ve been instrumental in bringing our vision to life.”

At the core of SnkeXR’s display technology is Lumus’ geometric waveguide architecture, which combines exceptionally high resolution (1440 x 1440 pixels), a wide field of view (50°), and industry-leading brightness (>3,000 nits per watt). These capabilities ensure precise anatomical overlays, true color fidelity, and consistent visual clarity under surgical-grade lighting.

To translate optical performance into day-long clinical comfort, Snke worked closely with Lumus and its manufacturing partner, Quanta, to design the position of the lens for natural posture and extended wear. Because clinicians often work over reclined patients, SnkeXR features an approximately 33-degree downward optical tilt that allows physicians to maintain image stability and brightness without neck fatigue – an advantage made possible by the geometric waveguide design unique to Lumus.

“The SnkeXR glasses mark an important milestone in medical-grade AR, and optics are at the core of that innovation,” said Ari Grobman, CEO of Lumus. “By leveraging our geometric waveguide architecture, SnkeXR delivers the brightness, resolution, and field of view that physicians need to work safely and precisely – even under the intense lighting of the operating room. These are performance levels other optics solutions simply can’t match.”

geometric (reflective) waveguides set an industry benchmark for AR image quality. Far brighter than other solutions, Lumus is the only waveguide ideally suited for outdoor usage. With up to 10X better luminance efficiency over competing waveguides and supply chain partners like Quanta Computer Inc. and SCHOTT, Lumus is the leading choice for OEMs making AR glasses. Lumus waveguide technology provides unparalleled color uniformity and a true white due to the straight-forward light path inherent in its architecture.

Other key advantages: a smaller micro-projector, a large field-of-view, and a distortion-free view of the real world. Remarkably, battery efficiency is up to 10 times greater than any other waveguide on the market, and forward light leakage (forward projection) is inherently negligible.

Lumus’ manufacturing processes, supported by its world-class supply chain partners, including Quanta Computer Inc. and SCHOTT, enable scalability for mass manufacturing. The company is the leading designer of geometric waveguide technology at the core of several AR products, including Thales’ Scorpion full-color head-mounted display, Augmedics’ xVision system for guiding surgeons, Lenovo’s ThinkReality A6 released in 2019 as well as MediThinQ’s ScopeEye® and MetaScope®.

About Snke

Spun out of Brainlab in June 2025, Snke is transforming healthtech with scalable, data-driven innovation powered by AI and big data. We’re more than 350 experts specializing in healthcare IT, advanced visualization and simulation, data science and machine learning. By delivering a trusted orchestration layer, Snke empowers healthcare providers, clinical societies, patients and other healthtech companies to utilize cutting-edge solutions for improving treatments and enhancing patient outcomes. Beyond our Munich headquarters, we have core teams in Chicago, Heidelberg and Tel Aviv. Snke fosters global collaboration to create technologies that are smart, enabling and holistic—helping healthtech to scale up data innovation. For more information, visit Snke or follow us on LinkedIn .

