Nations Lending Opens New Branch in Minneapolis

Company taps Mike Cass to lead first Minnesota branch

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nations Lending, a leading full-service national mortgage lender, has announced the opening of its newest branch in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company has hired industry veteran Mike Cass as Area Sales Manager, where he will be responsible for the continued growth of Nations Lending, focused on adding new branch locations in communities throughout the upper Midwest. He will report to VP, Midwest Regional Manager Tim Dowling.





Cass brings more than 30 years of mortgage industry experience, with expertise in operations, underwriting, finance, and sales. He’s able to utilize his experiences to deliver homeownership to borrowers with the best programs, prices, and service. Prior to joining Nations, he served at Caliber Home Loans.

“Nations has incredible company culture with an unmatched dedication to helping its lending team continuously grow,” said Cass. “I was impressed by the strong values of teamwork, professionalism, and integrity that are evident in all aspects of the company. I am excited to be a part of an organization that prioritizes employee growth and well-being, and I am confident this positive work environment will allow our region to thrive both professionally and personally.”

“Mike brings a wealth of experience, passion, and a clear vision to the table,” said Tim Dowling. “His ability to connect with and motivate his team, coupled with his deep understanding of the industry, makes him the right candidate to lead our presence in the upper Midwest. I have no doubt that under his guidance, our company will continue to thrive and deliver exceptional results.”

Since its founding in 2003, Nations Lending has become one of the fastest-growing independent lenders in the country. It retains nearly 97 percent of its mortgage servicing rights, offers a best-in-class marketing platform and much more. Nations Lending was recently named to the 2023 Top Workplaces USA list.

For more information, please visit www.nationslending.com.

About Nations Lending

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and has 138 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of “home loans. made human.™” an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer’s needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, and more. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. The company is a two-time Inc. 5000 winner, which lists the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country. Nations was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine; a six-time winner of Scotsman Guide’s Top Mortgage Lenders; and a Top Workplaces for Millennials winner by Fortune Magazine. Nations consistently ranks as a top IMB at National Mortgage Professional and Mortgage Executive Magazine. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com.

Contacts

[email protected]