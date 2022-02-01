Nations Lending Expands into Minneapolis, MN with a New Branch and Brings on Scott Miller as Branch Manager

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nations Lending, a leading national mortgage lender expanding its wide range of solutions, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest branch in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Scott Miller, a seasoned industry professional, with over 35 years of experience, has joined the company as the Branch Manager.









With a diverse background working at various institutions such as the Bank of England, Wintrust Mortgage, and the owner of River City Mortgage, Miller gained in-depth knowledge of the buyer experience. Throughout his career, Miller has consistently performed at the highest level, closing over 3100 residential mortgages, and now representing a bigger footprint in the Minnesota area.

“Nations has a great marketing presence, with products like the Loan Officer Marketing Assistant (LOMA). Having my own marketing assistant to help me generate business and plan events is great,” says Miller. “Everyone should be doing this.”

“Scott’s proven track record of success, combined with his communication skills and ability to build strong relationships, make him an invaluable asset to our organization,” says Tim Dowling, VP Midwest Regional Manager. “His extensive experience and commitment to delivering exceptional results align perfectly with our company’s vision.”

Established in 2003, Nations Lending has emerged as one of the fastest-growing national mortgage lenders, serving borrowers with a wide range of comprehensive services. With a commitment to excellence and personalized solutions, Nations Lending continues to expand its presence across the country.

For more information, please visit www.nationslending.com.

