Nashville-Based EastGrove Development Assembles $110 Million Portfolio in Two Years

Integrated development and construction company expands across commercial, hospitality, residential and historic renovation projects throughout Middle Tennessee

EastGrove Development LLC , a Nashville-based construction, design, engineering and real estate development company, has assembled a portfolio of approximately $110 million in project value during its first two years in business, establishing a growing presence across commercial and residential development throughout Middle Tennessee.

The company’s portfolio spans historic renovation, commercial development, hospitality, fuel centers, townhomes, luxury custom homes, spec homes and horizontal property regime (HPR) developments. EastGrove’s projects include the historic renovation and expansion of 117 and 127 Second Avenue in downtown Nashville, a planned 181,500-square-foot, 108-room hotel in the heart of downtown Nashville, a 23,000-square-foot retail and gas station development in Old Hickory, a 13,500-square-foot custom home in Lebanon, a four-unit custom home development in Brentwood, luxury spec homes ranging from approximately 6,500 to 9,000 square feet and a 40-unit townhome development on Buena Vista Pike in Nashville.

EastGrove has built its operating model around coordinating multiple disciplines throughout the development and construction process. Its services include preconstruction planning and budgeting, civil engineering coordination, architecture and architectural coordination, interior design, horizontal development, vertical construction, permitting, project management, commercial and residential development, custom home construction, historic renovation and interior finish and material selections.

117 Second Avenue North

The company attributes its growth to three core principles: quality, speed and communication. EastGrove’s approach is designed to reduce the fragmentation that can occur when clients separately manage designers, engineers, developers and contractors, while maintaining coordination from initial concepts through construction and final delivery.

Pishoy Zaki and Peter Zaree , co-founders of EastGrove Development LLC, said the company’s growth has been driven by maintaining a consistent focus on its clients and the fundamentals of its operating model.

Union Street Hotel

“EastGrove’s growth has come from staying focused on the fundamentals: quality, speed and communication. We believe clients deserve excellent work, a team that maintains momentum and clear communication from the first design meeting through final completion. Building an approximately $110 million portfolio in two years is an important milestone, but we view it as the foundation for something much larger.”

As EastGrove enters its next phase of growth, the company is preparing for a new headquarters designed around the client experience. The planned facility is expected to feature design presentation areas, product and material showrooms, interior finish selection areas, collaborative meeting spaces and technology intended to allow clients to virtually walk through architectural plans before construction begins.

Buena Vista Pike

The new headquarters is intended to give clients an opportunity to review layouts, visualize rooms, compare materials and make selections before work begins in the field, reflecting EastGrove’s broader strategy of integrating development, design and construction under one coordinated platform.

About EastGrove Development LLC

EastGrove Development LLC is a Nashville, Tennessee-based construction, design, engineering and real estate development company serving the greater Nashville and Middle Tennessee markets. The company provides integrated development and construction services across commercial and residential projects, including custom homes, historic renovations, townhomes, HPR developments and commercial properties.

Media Contact

EastGrove Development LLC

Pishoy@eastgrovedevelopment.com

https://eastgrove-development.com/

SOURCE: EastGrove Development LLC