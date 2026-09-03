District Lending’s Bankrate.com Listing and Pylon Partnership Signal a Breakout Year for the Company

New lending access, $500 million in annual volume, and expanded national visibility mark a defining stretch for the Paradise Valley based brokerage

District Lending is entering a defining stretch of growth as a new Pylon lending partnership, $500 million in annual loan volume, and a listing on Bankrate.com give the brokerage more reach and greater access to lending resources. Together, the developments mark a significant step forward for a company that has built its reputation around competitive rates, fast closings, and a hands-on approach to mortgage lending.

For District Lending, the momentum is not about becoming bigger for the sake of size. The company has continued to build its business around a straightforward promise to borrowers: shop aggressively, move quickly, and remain available throughout the loan process. Its latest milestones are giving that approach a larger platform while keeping the customer experience at the center of the business.

A Bigger Year for District Lending

District Lending has grown its annual loan volume to approximately $500 million, a milestone that reflects the scale the brokerage has reached while maintaining the personal service that has been central to its model.

For borrowers, a larger operation can sometimes mean more layers, slower communication, and less access to the person actually handling the loan. District Lending has taken a different approach, keeping loan officers closely involved with clients from the initial application through closing and beyond.

That relationship-driven model has helped the company grow through repeat business and referrals while expanding its reach into additional markets. The result is a brokerage that can now handle significant lending volume without moving away from the hands-on service that helped establish its reputation.

Direct Access Through Pylon

A major part of the company’s latest growth is its new connection to Pylon lending. The partnership gives District Lending access to a more direct lending infrastructure, opening the door to pricing and lending capabilities that can help the brokerage compete more aggressively for borrowers.

Pylon combines mortgage lending technology with direct capital markets access, allowing brokers to bring together functions that would traditionally require several separate systems. For District Lending, that means a more streamlined way to evaluate pricing and move qualified borrowers through the mortgage process.

The value is especially important in a market where even a small difference in mortgage pricing can have a meaningful impact on a borrower’s monthly payment and long-term cost.

With additional lending access available through Pylon, District Lending can continue comparing options rather than relying on a single source for every transaction. Loan officers can evaluate the borrower’s circumstances, compare available programs, and identify a financing structure that fits the individual deal.

More Competition Behind Every Rate

Rate shopping has long been part of District Lending’s approach to mortgage lending. The company does not want borrowers to accept the first rate they are offered simply because comparing alternatives feels complicated or time-consuming.

Instead, its loan officers work across a broad range of lending programs and sources to find competitive terms for each client. The addition of Pylon strengthens that process by giving District Lending another avenue for accessing lending products and pricing.

For borrowers, the benefit is simple. More options create more opportunities to find a competitive deal.

That approach also gives District Lending greater flexibility when market conditions shift. Mortgage rates, lender pricing, and loan programs can change quickly, so having multiple avenues to evaluate financing can make a meaningful difference when a borrower is trying to secure a home.

Speed Remains Part of the Model

The growth in volume has not changed District Lending’s emphasis on speed. The brokerage continues to offer pre-approvals in hours rather than days, helping buyers move quickly when they find a property they want to pursue.

Loans can close in as little as 18 days, depending on the transaction and borrower circumstances. That turnaround can be particularly valuable in competitive housing markets, where financing delays can put an otherwise strong offer at a disadvantage.

District Lending also backs its rate-focused approach with a price match guarantee. When a borrower finds a better rate elsewhere, the company works to match it rather than allowing pricing alone to determine where the loan goes.

The company has also introduced a rate defense program designed to protect clients if mortgage rates decline after their loan has closed. These programs reinforce the company’s broader focus on staying competitive beyond the initial rate quote.

Bankrate.com Expands National Visibility

District Lending’s listing on Bankrate.com adds another important piece to its growing national presence. As borrowers increasingly research lenders and mortgage options online before contacting a loan officer, visibility on an established financial platform gives the brokerage another opportunity to reach prospective clients during that research process.

The listing also gives borrowers access to customer ratings and information about District Lending as they compare their options. For a company that has grown substantially through its digital presence, appearing on a recognized mortgage resource complements the way many consumers now begin the home financing process.

The Bankrate.com presence comes at a particularly important time for District Lending. With $500 million in annual volume and operations extending beyond its Arizona base, the company is no longer relying solely on local recognition to drive growth.

National Reach, Local Service

Headquartered in Paradise Valley, Arizona, District Lending is licensed to originate loans across multiple states. Its current footprint includes markets such as California, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, and Oregon.

Each market comes with its own housing conditions, borrower profiles, and lending considerations. District Lending’s model allows its loan officers to work directly with clients while using the company’s broader lending network and technology to evaluate available options.

Expanding geographically without losing consistency is one of the company’s central challenges as it grows. District Lending has continued to emphasize communication and personal attention so borrowers receive the same level of responsiveness regardless of where they are located.

The combination of local service and broader lending access gives the company a way to compete with larger institutions while retaining the flexibility associated with a mortgage brokerage.

A Full Range of Financing Options

District Lending offers conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, USDA, DSCR, and construction loans, alongside refinancing and down payment assistance options. The range allows the brokerage to work with borrowers at very different stages of the homeownership journey.

A first-time buyer may need a low-down-payment program, while an experienced investor could require DSCR financing for an income-producing property. A borrower purchasing a higher-value home may instead need a jumbo loan.

Rather than directing every client toward the same solution, District Lending’s loan officers evaluate each situation individually and help borrowers determine which available programs make the most sense.

Every client also receives a dedicated loan officer who remains involved throughout the process. That continuity helps keep communication straightforward, particularly when a transaction involves multiple parties, documentation requirements, or changing timelines.

Building on the Momentum

The combination of Pylon lending access, $500 million in annual volume, and a growing digital presence through Bankrate.com gives District Lending a strong foundation for its next stage.

Each milestone addresses a different part of the company’s growth strategy. Pylon expands its lending capabilities, the increase in annual volume demonstrates demand for its model, and Bankrate.com gives the brokerage another channel through which prospective borrowers can discover the company.

For District Lending, the next chapter is about putting those pieces together without changing the fundamentals that made the business successful. The company plans to continue focusing on competitive pricing, fast execution, broad loan options, and direct communication with borrowers.

As the mortgage market continues to change, District Lending is entering that environment with more lending resources, greater national visibility, and a business that has already demonstrated its ability to scale.

About District Lending

District Lending is a mortgage brokerage built around speed, transparency, and rate competitiveness. Headquartered in Paradise Valley, Arizona, the company is licensed to originate loans across multiple states and serves borrowers in markets including California, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, and Oregon. District Lending offers conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, USDA, DSCR, and construction loans, along with refinance options and down payment assistance programs. The company pairs clients with dedicated loan officers who remain involved throughout the mortgage process, helping borrowers compare available financing options and move toward closing with greater speed and clarity.

Contact Information

info@districtlending.com

SOURCE: District Lending

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire