NAEGELI​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Deposition & Trial Is Broadening Its Horizons in San Diego With a New Office Location

NAEGELI Deposition & Trial , a premier court-reporting and litigation-support-services provider, has revealed the opening of a new local office in San Diego. This addition signifies a considerable growth in the company’s operations after a short drive from its La Jolla branch location.

With an office closer to the city’s heart, NAEGELI can reach out more effectively to not only the legal community of vibrant San Diego but also to the whole metropolitan area of around two million inhabitants. As a result, their excellent services can be extended to more customers of the region.

NAEGELI Deposition & Trial is prized for its impeccable court reporting activities, catering to law firms and legal professionals all over the United States, for many years. The new office at 600 W Broadway, Suite 700B is only 10 minutes away from San Diego International Airport and thus, it is a convenient location for both local and nationwide clients who can avail the company’s full range of litigation support services there. With the move to downtown San Diego, the company is in a good position to meet clients’ needs as they can easily get quality legal services either face-to-face or through remote connection.

In their newly opened office, clients can use modern conference rooms built to comfortably hold depositions of any number. To enable simultaneous support for in-person and remote depositions, these sites have been furnished with the newest tech. Hence, clients’ convenience is ensured, no matter how far apart they are. Additionally, there are private and secure environments to guarantee absolute confidentiality for depositions, arbitrations, and other occasions that require privacy and professionalism in the legal field.

Marsha Naegeli from NAEGELI Deposition & Trial was very proud to convey the company’s expansion to the public in these words:

“It is a privilege to increase our court reporting and litigation support coverage in San Diego. We are looking forward to rendering the same excellent service in this diverse legal community, combining the care and attention that has made us a reliable partner throughout the country. We are eagerly looking forward to further expanding here and supporting our clients in this lively city.”

Opening an office in San Diego is a turning point for NAEGELI Deposition & Trial, showing the firm’s intention of being in close contact with and readily available to the city’s legal professionals. San Diego’s status as the second-largest city in California mixed with its unique legal environment places it not only as an economic and cultural hub that is different from other cities in the state. From our new location in the very heart of the city, NAEGELI Deposition & Trial is ready to serve the attorneys, paralegals and legal assistants who form the backbone of the city’s legal scene.

By opening the San Diego office, NAEGELI Deposition & Trial is also committing the brand as a national leader in court reporting services to be strong and visible. As the firm goes on with the growth plan in new cities, one of the things it stays fully devoted to is delivering high-quality services to its clients and thus earning their trust as a partner in the legal field. When customer success and technological innovation are kept in focus, NAEGELI Deposition & Trial can expect an increase in its client base while serving law firms, corporations, and government agencies anywhere in the United States with its premier court reporting and litigation support services.

About NAEGELI Deposition & Trial

NAEGELI Deposition & Trial is a leading provider of court reporting and litigation support services that focuses on depositions, trial preparation, and real-time reporting. NAEGELI, a tech-savvy company, grants legal proceedings taking place anywhere in the U.S to be reliable, efficient, and secure as well as admissible to the involved parties. The firm’s vast expertise and resolve make it a safe choice for lawyers across different trades. Be it through court reporting or via remote deposition solutions, NAEGELI Deposition & Trial has earned an exceptional reputation by delivering high-quality-services that ease the work of legal teams faced with complex legal challenges.

Media Contact

Country: USA

Media Contact: NAEGELI Deposition & Trial

Company: NAEGELI Deposition & Trial

Email: contact@naegeliusa.com

Phone number: (800) 528-3335

Website: https://www.naegeliusa.com/

SOURCE: NAEGELI Deposition & Trial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire