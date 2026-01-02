Evotec Appoints Dr. Sarah Fakih as EVP, Head of Global Communications and Investor Relations

Creation of new Executive Vice President role integrating Global Communications and Investor Relations to strengthen strategic messaging and stakeholder alignment

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO; Frankfurt Prime Standard:EVT) today announced the appointment of Dr. Sarah Fakih as Executive Vice President, Head of Global Communications and Investor Relations. In this strategic role, Dr. Fakih will lead Evotec’s newly integrated Global Communications and Investor Relations function.

Reporting directly to CEO Dr. Christian Wojczewski, she will bring together both teams to strengthen alignment, clarity and engagement across stakeholders. The integration of Communications and Investor Relations supports Evotec’s focus on a clear and consistent articulation of its strategy, scientific leadership and value creation. The appointment follows the departure of Volker Braun, who successfully led Evotec’s Investor Relations and ESG function over the past five years.

Dr. Christian Wojczewski, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, said: “Clear and credible communication is essential as we continue to execute our strategy. Sarah’s extensive experience across science, investor relations and corporate communications makes her ideally suited to this role. I would like to thank Volker for his dedicated contributions to our investor relations and ESG during the past five years and wish him all the best for the future.”

Dr. Fakih brings more than 15 years of experience in life sciences, with a strong leadership track record in capital markets strategy and corporate messaging. She has held senior roles at U.S. listed companies, including QIAGEN, MorphoSys, and most recently at CureVac. She holds a PhD in Chemistry.

