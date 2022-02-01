N-able Announces New Partner-Focused Podcast Showcasing Stories of MSP Success

“Now That’s IT: Stories of MSP Success” debuted during the month of May, featuring journeys of trailblazers in the managed services provider industry

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), a global software company helping IT services providers deliver remote monitoring and management, data protection as a service, and security solutions, today announced that it has launched a new podcast, Now That’s IT: Stories of MSP Success. It will feature leaders in the industry sharing stories of success and how they used their passion for technology to help turn managed services into the thriving sector it is today.





The podcast series showcases episodes that are packed with valuable insights, practical strategies, and inspiring anecdotes that lead the guests to the transformative moment when they knew, “Now, that’s it.”

“The idea behind the podcast is to let industry leaders share their knowledge and personal experiences with their peers,” explained Kevin Bury, chief customer officer at N-able. “Our goal is to offer a place to provide educational information about issues that may be relevant and help other businesses learn, be inspired, and thrive. This new avenue of sharing voices has been a great tool and we look forward to continuing this valuable resource; MSPs’ time is scarce, so with this platform they can tune in while at the office, working from home, or while they are on the go.”

Current episodes of the podcast include how to make the transition to managed services, advice on how to grow your MSP at scale and overcome challenges, how to prioritize the end-user to transform your business, tips for success, and how to navigate change.

“It’s a great opportunity to share my story – and the story of razorblue – in a different way,” said Dan Kitchen, Founder and CEO of razorblue, and guest on Episode 4. “A lot of us across this industry face similar challenges and it’s valuable to hear how different leaders are overcoming those challenges in unique ways.”

Find Now That’s IT: Stories of MSP Success on Apple, Spotify, Podcast Index, Overcast, Amazon Music, Podcast Addict, and Castro. N-able also shares each new episode on its social media accounts, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

