MacStadium Welcomes Sherry Grote as Head of Marketing to Fuel Continued Growth

25-year veteran to drive marketing strategy and demand generation amid continuing momentum for MacStadium

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple—MacStadium, the industry-leading private Mac cloud provider enabling enterprise macOS workloads, today announced the addition of industry veteran Sherry Grote as head of global marketing. Grote is a seasoned executive with 25 years of experience in marketing strategy and demand generation, leading companies through strategic growth across diverse industries.









Grote’s addition will strengthen MacStadium’s leadership team and help drive revenue, increase brand awareness and accelerate growth as the company continues to scale.

“As we continue to rapidly grow to better serve our customers and promote innovation in the Apple Enterprise, we are thrilled to welcome Sherry to the team,” said Michael Landreth, MacStadium’s co-founder and CFO. “We’re in the middle of an exciting year of growth for MacStadium, and Sherry will certainly help accelerate our impact. Her proven ability to generate results across diverse industries, develop sound marketing strategies and successfully implement transformational change will undoubtedly be an asset to us.”

Grote comes to MacStadium with extensive B2B SaaS experience building and scaling digital marketing and demand generation foundations that drove 60%+ of pipeline and annual recurring revenue. Grote accelerated global marketing efforts at SaaS organizations in the supply chain, cybersecurity, ERP and master data management industries where she developed a go-to-market playbook that fosters collaboration with sales, channel and customer support teams that generated significant results including 100% YoY growth for one organization.

“I am thrilled to join MacStadium and apply my experience to usher in the next phase of growth for our company while maintaining a clear competitive advantage for customers,” Grote said. “I’m looking forward to diving in, listening to our customers and bringing innovative solutions that further support the Apple enterprise.”

Grote will specifically lead the company’s continued innovation and demand generation efforts focused on bringing self-service options, like Orka Small Teams edition, to the DevOps community. Orka Small Teams edition offers a simple point of entry for developers to leverage MacStadium’s enterprise-level solution with a design intended for the needs of small to midsize customers.

As a pre-packaged, self-service Orka environment, Small Teams enables instant self-service scalability and provides Apple developers an easy way to deploy the industry’s leading enterprise-grade macOS virtualization and orchestration tool. This technology is critical as companies look to streamline the amount of time spent on the purchase and provisioning process and implement automation to remain competitive.

To learn more about MacStadium, as well as about Orka Small Teams and its features, please visit https://www.macstadium.com/.

About MacStadium

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Atlanta, MacStadium is a private Mac cloud provider delivering scalable and secure enterprise cloud solutions exclusively for macOS. The company’s suite of advanced software-enabled infrastructure, combined with its innovative technology, delivers the security, performance, reliability and flexibility its DevOps customers require for successful app development on Apple devices. Powered by MacStadium, Orka® (Orchestration with Kubernetes on Apple) Platform is the only virtualization layer available for Mac build infrastructure based on popular Docker and Kubernetes technology. MacStadium is a Summit Partners portfolio company with multi-site operations in the U.S. and EU. Please follow the company on social @macstadium or visit macstadium.com.

