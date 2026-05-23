MYTRT Announces UK Digital Healthcare Platform for Testosterone Testing and Doctor-Led Hormonal Health Services

MYTRT, a UK-based digital healthcare platform, has announced the launch of a service for people seeking information, testing and clinical assessment relating to hormonal health. The platform includes home blood testing options, clinical review of results and care pathways for men who may require further assessment for low testosterone.

The service has been developed to support men who want to understand whether symptoms such as tiredness, low mood, reduced libido or changes in concentration may be associated with testosterone levels. These symptoms can have a range of causes, and MYTRT’s pathway is intended to provide structured testing, result interpretation and next-step guidance from healthcare professionals.

MYTRT’s testosterone testing service includes a home blood test option that measures testosterone-related biomarkers. Results are reviewed as part of a clinical pathway, rather than being returned only as raw laboratory values. Where further assessment is appropriate, patients may be offered a consultation to discuss their results, medical history and available treatment options.

Testosterone Replacement Therapy, commonly referred to as TRT, is a medical treatment that may be prescribed for men who have symptoms and clinically confirmed low testosterone. Treatment decisions are made following clinical review and are based on the individual patient’s circumstances, test results and medical history. MYTRT states that any treatment provided through its platform is supported by ongoing monitoring and follow-up.

How the MYTRT Care Pathway Works

The MYTRT pathway is designed to move patients through testing, clinical review and, where appropriate, ongoing care. Patients begin by selecting a blood testing option. After the sample has been analysed, the results are reviewed and explained through the platform. If the findings indicate that further assessment may be needed, patients can discuss the results with a clinician and consider the next steps.

For patients who are already receiving testosterone replacement therapy, MYTRT also provides a transfer pathway into its doctor-led service. The pathway is intended for men who wish to have their existing treatment reviewed and monitored through a structured clinical service. Patients are assessed individually before any treatment or monitoring plan is agreed.

Doctor-Led Hormonal Health Support

“We created MYTRT to provide a structured route for people who want to understand their hormonal health and, where clinically appropriate, access doctor-led care,” said Dr Raphael Olaiya, GP and TRT Doctor at MYTRT. “Our focus is on helping patients understand their results, receive clear guidance and make informed decisions with clinical support.”

MYTRT states that each patient pathway is based on clinical assessment, result interpretation and ongoing monitoring. Treatment options may include topical, oral or injectable medication where these are clinically appropriate. Individual suitability, treatment choice and follow-up requirements are considered as part of the consultation and monitoring process.

Broader Biomarker Testing

Alongside testosterone testing, MYTRT offers wider biomarker testing options for people who want a broader view of selected health markers. These tests are available to both men and women and may be used to support discussions with healthcare professionals about general health, lifestyle and follow-up assessment.

Patients who complete broader testing can use their results to inform conversations with their own healthcare provider or seek further clinical guidance through the MYTRT platform. The company states that the service is intended to support information, monitoring and clinical decision-making rather than replace emergency, urgent or in-person medical care where that is required.

About MYTRT

MYTRT is a UK-based digital healthcare platform providing hormonal health services, including testosterone testing, clinical review and doctor-led care pathways. The platform supports men seeking assessment for low testosterone and offers wider biomarker testing for people who want additional health information. MYTRT’s services are designed to combine home testing, result interpretation and ongoing clinical support where appropriate.

For more information, visit https://www.mytrt.com.

Media Contact

Organization: MYTRT

Contact Person Name: Raphael Olaiya

Website: https://www.mytrt.com/

Email: help@mytrt.com

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

SOURCE: MYTRT

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire