LinkShadow is Positioned in the Visionaries Quadrant in the 2026 Gartner(R) Magic Quadrant(TM) for Network Detection and Response (NDR)

Recognized for Vision. Driven by Innovation.

Advancing AI-powered network detection and response through connected intelligence, contextual visibility, and modern cyber defense.

LinkShadow has been positioned in the Visionaries Quadrant of the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Network Detection and Response. We are recognized for our completeness of vision and ability to execute. We believe this recognition highlights a differentiated approach to NDR that is redefining how organizations detect and respond to modern network threats.

As cyber threats grow more sophisticated and fast moving, security teams are challenged by fragmented visibility, overwhelming alert volumes, and limited context. LinkShadow addresses these challenges through a distinct strategy that combines AI driven analytics with deep contextual awareness and real time correlation across network activity. This enables organizations to move beyond isolated alerts and toward a more unified, intelligence led approach to security.

What sets LinkShadow apart is its evolution beyond traditional NDR into what it defines as Intelligent NDR. Rather than focusing solely on detection and visibility, the platform continuously enriches network data with context, correlates activity in real time, and applies adaptive intelligence to uncover hidden threats. This intelligence layer transforms raw telemetry into meaningful insights, enabling security teams not only to detect anomalies but to understand their relevance, impact, and urgency.

Unlike conventional solutions that rely heavily on retrospective analysis, LinkShadow transforms dispersed network signals into connected, actionable intelligence. By delivering clarity around what matters most, the platform enables security teams to detect threats earlier, prioritize effectively, and respond with greater precision.

“In our opinion, being recognized as a Visionary reflects our commitment to shaping the future of NDR,” said Mehfooz Khan, Chief Product Officer at LinkShadow. “We believe organizations need more than visibility. They need intelligence that can interpret complex environments in real time and guide action. That is the foundation of what we call Intelligent NDR.”

At the core of LinkShadow’s platform is a unified detection framework that brings together network telemetry, behavioral analytics, and threat intelligence into a single system. The platform surfaces high fidelity alerts while significantly reducing noise, helping security teams focus on what is critical.

We feel our recognition underscore LinkShadow’s forward looking strategy and continued innovation in the NDR space. By leveraging advanced AI and contextual intelligence, the company is enabling organizations to adopt more adaptive and resilient security postures.

As the NDR market continues to evolve, LinkShadow stands out as a company helping define its future. In our opinion, its recognition in the Visionaries Quadrant reflects a clear focus on innovation, intelligence, and real world impact, setting a new benchmark for what network detection and response should deliver.

View Report: https://www.linkshadow.com/recognition/gartner/

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This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Linkshadow.

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About LinkShadow

LinkShadow is a US registered cybersecurity technology company redefining how enterprises approach threat detection and response. Its AI driven CyberMeshX (CMX) platform provides a unified architecture that brings together core solutions including Network Detection and Response (NDR), Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), each addressing critical layers of modern cyber risk. In an era of increasingly automated and AI driven attacks, LinkShadow enables organizations to move beyond fragmented, reactive security models toward a more intelligence led approach. By correlating signals across its solutions, LinkShadow helps reduce detection gaps, accelerate response and maximize the value of existing security investments at scale.

For more information, visit: https://www.linkshadow.com/

Ann Paterson | VP Marketing – LinkShadow

E: ann@linkshadow.com

SOURCE: LinkShadow

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire