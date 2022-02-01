Mythos Foundation, Mythos DAO and Mythos Token (MYTH) Launch to Democratize Web3 Gaming

Premiere blockchain gaming platform Mythical Games, along with Krafton, Ubisoft, FaZe Clan, Animoca Brands, among others, collaborate to give gamers a seat at the table

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Mythos Foundation has been established to manage the day-to-day operations of the Mythos blockchain gaming ecosystem decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). With support from industry leaders in web3 gaming, the goal of the Mythos Foundation is to reduce barriers-to-entry for innovative game developers wanting to build thriving play-and-own game economies. The Mythos Foundation also aims to democratize games and allow for players and creators to participate in game value chains through the Mythos ecosystem, which is grounded in the support of multiple blockchains, unified marketplaces, decentralized financial systems and decentralized governance mechanisms.

The Mythos Foundation is initially focused on five key areas of development:

Cross-chain infrastructure and NFT transport

The evolution of NFTs and game economies for game developers and publishers

Integration and support for gaming guilds and guild communities

The growth of traditional esports participation in web3

Collaborating with traditional gaming platforms to craft new policies that support the next generation of games and gamers

Mythos is also announcing the Mythos token (MYTH), an ERC-20 mainnet token with a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, that will provide web3 game utility and facilitate ecosystem governance, giving gamers, developers, publishers, and content creators the opportunity to participate and contribute to a truly decentralized ecosystem. Mythical Games is the first to adopt MYTH as its native utility token on the Mythical Chain and will use the token on its Mythical Marketplace.

The Mythos Foundation has recruited an initial group of ecosystem partners who will help move standards forward and work collaboratively on the development of a fully decentralized NFT Transport Protocol connecting the best in the games industry with the best blockchain / web3 projects and initiatives. The initial Mythos ecosystem partners include:

Game Developers & Publishers: Krafton, Ubisoft, Marblex (Netmarble), Com2uS, CM Games, Post Voyager (Cocone), Kakao Games, PerBlue, Third Kind Games, Wemade

Esports & Guilds: FaZe Clan, Gen.G, Sandbox Gaming, Yield Guild Games, Talon, EVOS

Web3 & Metaverse: Animoca Brands, Hadean, Klaytn, LINE Blockchain, Oasys

These partners will be eligible to serve a one-year term on one of the three separate subcommittees once elected through the Mythos DAO by MYTH token holders.

“Mythical has always been a gamer-first platform, and today’s announcement signals our commitment to ensuring our community has increased ownership over their gaming experience,” said John Linden, CEO of Mythical Games. “MYTH token holders will be the driving force as we, in collaboration with the Mythos Foundation and other industry partners, continue to revolutionize and democratize gaming in order to give everyone a seat at the table. This initial group of partners is one of the largest gaming alliances ever announced and will help transform all aspects of gaming in web3. We are proud to be amongst this amazing group of partners.”

“Video games have always been fueled by their community, but gamers have often missed out on the opportunity to have a voice and a direct impact to their gaming experience,” said Pete Hawley, Chief Product Officer of 100 Thieves. “We are supportive of any efforts to allow the community to be a bigger part of the gaming experience. Mythos also helps gaming companies interested in web3, but not yet pursuing web3, to understand these new solutions and standards and how they can impact games and game communities in the future.”

The Mythos Foundation is also announcing an initial group of advisors from the blockchain, gaming, and entertainment industries. The initial set of advisors includes:

Rehito Hatoyama – Former COO of Sanrio

– Former COO of Sanrio Yat Siu – Chairman of Animoca Brands

– Chairman of Animoca Brands Pete Hawley – Chief Product Officer of 100 Thieves

– Chief Product Officer of 100 Thieves Jaci Hays – Chief Corporate Alliance Officer of FaZe Clan

– Chief Corporate Alliance Officer of FaZe Clan Alex Pall and Drew Taggart – The Chainsmokers & MANTIS VC

– The Chainsmokers & MANTIS VC Ryan Tedder – OneRepublic

– OneRepublic Lesley Silverman – Head of Web3 at UTA

– Head of Web3 at UTA Adam Bain – Partner at 01 Advisors, Former COO of Twitter

– Partner at 01 Advisors, Former COO of Twitter Ryan Wyatt – President of Polygon Studios

– President of Polygon Studios Matthew Rutler – Executive Vice President, Talent & Business Development of Masterclass

– Executive Vice President, Talent & Business Development of Masterclass Alex Scheiner – Partner at Redbird Capital, Former President of the Cleveland Browns and COO of the Dallas Cowboys

– Partner at Redbird Capital, Former President of the Cleveland Browns and COO of the Dallas Cowboys Kent Wakeford – Co-Founder Gen.G Esports, Co-Founder Rally Network, Former COO of Kabam

For more information, visit mythos.foundation.

About the Mythos Foundation

The Mythos Foundation supports the Mythos DAO (decentralized autonomous organization), created to simplify, standardize, and accelerate decentralized economies within traditional and web3 games and metaverse ecosystems. The Foundation aims to democratize game economies and allow gamers, publishers, and developers to participate in a decentralized game ecosystem. Supported by ecosystem partners across the game development, publishing, esports, and web3 industries, the Foundation is grounded in the support of multi-chain ecosystems, unified marketplaces, decentralized financial systems, decentralized governance mechanisms, and multi-token economies. For more information, visit mythos.foundation.

About Mythical Games

Acknowledged by Forbes’ Disruptive Technology Companies To Watch in 2019 and Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas 2021, Mythical is a next-generation games technology company creating a web3 gaming ecosystem by leveraging blockchain technology and playable NFTs for tools that enable players, creators, artists, brands and game developers to become stakeholders and owners in new “play and own” game economies.

Led by gaming industry veterans, the team specializes in building games around player-owned economies and has helped develop major franchises including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Guitar Hero, DJ Hero, Marvel Strike Force and Skylanders.

Mythical Platform protects gamers that may be new to blockchain through a custodial wallet for their digital items, while allowing advanced players the freedom to link their own wallets via bridges between the Mythical Chain and public mainnets. With its “gamers-first” focus, the Mythical Platform ensures players don’t need to dive into the intricacies of blockchain to enjoy ownership of their digital collections and have a great game experience.

