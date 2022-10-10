In Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Perfect Corp. Partners with The Pink Agenda for Their Annual October Gala Event

YouCam Makeup launches an exclusive The Pink Agenda ‘Gala Glam’ AR virtual try-on filter effect for fans to show their support and raise awareness for breast cancer treatment and research.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, partners with The Pink Agenda, a non-profit organization committed to raising money for breast cancer research and care, for a special digital activation for their Annual Gala in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Pink Agenda’s Annual Gala, hosted by television personality and breast cancer survivor Giuliana Rancic, alongside husband Bill Rancic, will be held on Thursday, October 6th at 7:30 PM ET at the Tribeca Rooftop in New York City. The event will feature inspiring stories and interactive activations, including the animated virtual try-on TPA ‘Gala Glam’ filter effect available in the YouCam Makeup app. This unique virtual element aims to connect attendees and supporters around the country through the power of digital technology, to show their support for this incredible cause.





The Gala Glam AR Filter Effect now Available on the Free YouCam Makeup App



The interactive Gala Glam AR filter effect was designed in partnership with The Pink Agenda featuring the twinkling jewel tones from the design of their Annual Gala. Gala attendees are invited to stop by a YouCam photo booth activation to experience the virtual try-on onsite at the event, while supporters around the globe can download the free YouCam Makeup app and experience the advanced AR virtual try-on technology firsthand through their smart device. The engaging digital experience draws on a unique connection and new-age way for supporters, near and far, to show their support of breast cancer awareness and care.

An Immersive AR Jewelry Try-On Experience Honoring Kendra Scott



This year’s event will honor female founder and entrepreneur, Kendra Scott, as the recipient of The Pink Agenda’s Icon Award. In celebration of this empowering trailblazer, YouCam Makeup also created an honorary Kendra Scott filter effect. The filter features virtual try-on for coveted Kendra Scott Mallory Stud Earrings from her limited-edition Breast Cancer Awareness collection. The gorgeous pink and gold studs are digitized for a true-to-life virtual try-on powered by YouCam Makeup’s advanced AI technology, and are aimed to raise awareness and funding for breast cancer research and care.

“We are thrilled to team up with The Pink Agenda for another inspiring event to help raise funding and awareness for breast cancer research and care,” shares Alice Chang, Founder and CEO of Perfect Corp. “Through our exclusive AI and AR virtual filter effects, we are able to help spread The Pink Agenda’s empowering messaging to supporters all over the country, and create a special moment for Gala attendees as well.”

“The Pink Agenda is committed to raising money for lifesaving breast cancer research and care. We value our continued partnership with Perfect Corp, a brand that believes in our mission and champions our efforts to make breast cancer history,” says TPA Managing Director, Serra Eken.

Supporter can purchase tickets to The Pink Agenda’s Annual Gala event or make a donation towards breast cancer treatment and research, here: tpagala.org/nyc

Download the free YouCam Makeup app to show your support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month by sharing your exclusive The Pink Agenda selfie now: https://youmakeup.page.link/ThePinkAgenda

About Perfect Corp.



Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

