Mr. Stephen Shea, Former Managing Partner, Talent at Ernst & Young Joins Galloper Gold Board of Directors

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM)(OTC:GGDCF) (the “Company” or “Galloper“) is pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Shea CA-CPA, a former Executive and Senior Partner at E&Y has joined Galloper’s Board of Directors.

As Managing Partner, Talent at EY, Mr. Shea was a critical member of the Canadian Firm’s Executive Committee for more than a decade until his retirement in 2022. EY Canada is an integrated professional services firm with more than 400 partners, 6,500 professionals and revenue more than $1.5 billion.

Amongst other board and senior executive positions, Mr. Shea served on EY’s Executive Committee from 2010-2022, he also was a member of EY Americas Talent Executive Committee 2010-2022.

Earlier in his career, in the audit practice, Mr. Shea served the gold mining industry working with the Dome Mines Group which eventually evolved into Barrick Gold Corporation. This experience included working with exploration stage projects, new mine construction (Detour Lake) and acquisitions.

Galloper’s CEO, Mr. Hratch Jabrayan, commented: “I am delighted that Stephen has joined our Board as we continue the process of turning Galloper into a leading junior gold company in Newfoundland with our flagship Glover Island asset Importantly, As a Global Client Coordinating and Consulting Partner in the resource sector, Stephen vast experience in EY’s integrated client service delivery will bring immense value to Galloper as we strategically move forward with our exploration plans in 2025 and onwards.

Mr. Shea commented: “I am thrilled to be joining an executive group which has the potential and ability to drive this early-stage exciting project forward. I’m looking forward to assisting Hratch and the Galloper team in bringing value to our shareholders.”

Mr. Shea has a Bachelor of Science (Honours) from University of Toronto, and an MBA from Schulich School of Business, York University and is a graduate of the Senior Leadership Program at Harvard University.

To make room for Mr. Shea on the Galloper Board, Mr. Mark Scott has resigned as a Director of the Company. Galloper thanks Mr. Scott for his contributions as a Director.

Figure 1 – “Four Corners” Mining Region of Western Newfoundland

Investors are cautioned that mineralization on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization at Glover Island or the potential for a resource.

Figure 2 – Glover Island Property Map

Acknowledgment – Newfoundland & Labrador Junior Exploration Assistance Program

Galloper Gold acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

About Galloper Gold Corp.

Galloper is focused on mineral exploration in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt with its flagship Glover Island Property, 24 km southeast of Corner Brook, and its Mint Pond prospect in the Gander area. Galloper completed the first diamond drilling program at Glover Island since 2012 in 2024, completing six holes and is preparing for a robust drill program in 2025.

