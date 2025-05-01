Alset Engages Silver Birch Growth to Accelerate Commercialization and Revenue Growth Across Portfolio Companies, With Immediate Focus on Cedarcross

Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTC PINK:GPUSF)(FSE:1R60, WKN:A3ESVQ) (“Alset AI” or the “Company”) an artificial intelligence (“AI“) venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, is pleased to announce its entry into an engagement agreement (the “Agreement“) dated April 30, 2025, with Silver Birch Growth (“Silver Birch“), a leading go-to-market and revenue acceleration firm, to provide a strategic review of the Company’s revenue generators across its portfolio companies, beginning with Cedarcross Technologies, the Company’s AI infrastructure business.

Silver Birch specializes in scaling early-stage B2B software, data, and services companies, providing critical go-to-market capital, industry expertise, and a track record of success with partnerships such as getitAI, and KindMarketing.

Management Commentary:

“We are excited to partner with the Silver Birch team to aggressively advance the commercialization efforts of current and future portfolio companies,” said Adam Ingrao, CEO of Alset AI. “Silver Birch’s model, delivering go-to-market strategy and execution through a unique B2B sales model, aligns perfectly with our growth strategy. We believe this collaboration will not only accelerate revenue generation but also sharpen product-market fit and enhance long-term value creation for our stakeholders.”

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is a pioneering AI and cloud computing investment firm, committed to nurturing high-potential technology companies. Through a combination of capital, strategic advisory, and cloud computing alliances, Alset AI is shaping the future of artificial intelligence and building an AI-focused venture capital platform poised for substantial growth.

About Silver Birch Growth

Silver Birch provides go-to-market capital and sales execution to B2B software, data, and services companies with early-stage recurring revenue. Silver Birch offers rapid acceleration for companies ready to commercialize and grow.

For further information please visit: www.silverbirchgrowth.com

Cautionary Note regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) related to Silver Birch and Alset AI’s plans to advance the commercialization of current and future portfolio companies, including Cedarcross Technologies, and Alset AI’s beliefs that its collaboration with Silver Birch will accelerate revenue generation, improve product-market fit and enhance long-term value creation for stakeholders. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like “will”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “could”, “should”, “may”, “might”, “expect”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “plan”, “potential”, “project”, “assume”, “contemplate”, “believe”, “shall”, “scheduled”, and similar terms. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this press release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Alset AI’s business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company’s forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Alset AI. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Alset AI undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company’s business are more fully discussed under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” in its most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

