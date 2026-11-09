Mr. Splash Car Wash Is Now A Proud Partner of Wisconsin Athletics

Locally owned Wisconsin car wash chain signs multi-year agreement with Badger Sports Properties to support student-athletes and bring Badger experiences to its new and loyal customers

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Mr. Splash Car Wash, Wisconsin’s locally owned express car wash, announced a multi-year agreement with Badger Sports Properties, becoming a Proud Partner of Wisconsin Athletics.

The partnership includes NIL opportunities with student-athletes. To support this new relationship, Badger student-athletes are visiting Mr. Splash locations through a series of UW Takeover Days, giving new and loyal customers a unique car wash experience while meeting their favorite players. Mr. Splash will also have an in-game presence at Badgers events throughout the academic year and will produce a digital video series featuring Wisconsin athletes.

“We’re more than just a car wash. We’re part of the communities we serve, and we want to be a vehicle that brings people together,” said Jeff Joos, CEO of Mr. Splash Car Wash. “Sunday was that in action. Our partnership with Wisconsin Athletics lets us strengthen those connections, support student-athletes and keep investing in the places we call home.”

The partnership officially kicked off with the first UW Takeover Day on Sunday, Nov. 8, at Mr. Splash’s East Washington Avenue location in Madison. Featuring members of the nine-time NCAA Champion Women’s Hockey Team and Bucky Badger, the day provided customers with a chance to enjoy free, family-friendly activities, including a photo station with players and the championship trophy, an autograph signing and a chance to win six months of free unlimited car washes. To mark the occasion, Mr. Splash Car Wash also presented a donation of $500 to the Madison Patriots Hockey Club to support their girls’ hockey program, the Madison Dragons.

Mr. Splash opened its East Washington Avenue location this year, marking its second in Madison and eighth across southern Wisconsin. The company offers a tiered approach to car washes, with options to fit various budgets, including an unlimited membership for one monthly fee, free vacuums and prep stations at every location.

Wisconsin Athletics joins a roster of Mr. Splash partners that includes the Madison Mallards and Night Mares, the Beloit Sky Carp, and YMCA youth sports, extending the company’s approach of pairing growth with visible local investment.

“Every one of our locations is staffed by people who live in our communities,” Joos said. “We want Badger fans, families and neighbors to see us at the game, at the rink and in their own backyard. We want them to know that supporting Mr. Splash means supporting Wisconsin, and our first Takeover Day was a successful start to this exciting partnership.”

Fans can follow along and see how this partnership unfolds on Instagram at @mrsplashcarwash_ and at mrsplashcarwash.com .

About Mr. Splash Car Wash

Mr. Splash Car Wash is Wisconsin’s locally owned express car wash, with eight locations across Madison, Sun Prairie, Stoughton, Janesville and Beloit. Every location offers free vacuums, prep stations and unlimited monthly memberships that work at all eight sites. Mr. Splash supports the communities it serves through partnerships with Wisconsin Athletics, the Madison Mallards and Night Mares, the Beloit Sky Carp and YMCA youth sports, along with a monthly community partner program and fundraising support for local schools and teams. Learn more at mrsplashcarwash.com .

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SOURCE Mr. Splash Car Wash