AI Video Generator Free Trial: 9 Tests in DIY AI Studio

CHELMSFORD, England, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — DIY AI has published nine product-video tests to help creators assess an AI video generator free trial. Based on the results, the publisher recommends Veo 3.1 Lite or Runway Gen-4 Turbo for short product-photo animations in DIY AI Studio, which lets customers create AI videos online.

The published AI image-to-video comparison includes the source image, prompt, all nine original clips and itemised credit charges. The complete study used 90 Studio credits, exceeding the trial’s 50-credit allowance. These results can help creators choose which model to try first rather than repeat the entire study.

DIY AI used one fictional soap-bottle image and an unchanged prompt, running three attempts per model on 7 November 2026. Every clip used 16:9 framing at 720p. Acceptance required preserved product details, the requested movement and a complete-product ending.

Veo 3.1 Lite produced two accepted four-second clips from three attempts, using 21 credits altogether. That worked out at 10.5 credits per accepted clip, making it DIY AI’s first trial pick for this particular brief.

Runway Gen-4 Turbo produced one accepted five-second clip from three attempts, using 27 credits in total. It is the alternative DIY AI recommends testing next when the brief calls for a five-second shot.

Kling 3.0 used 42 credits across three five-second attempts, with no accepted clip. Rejections included a changed logo and camera movement that cropped the product. All nine jobs were completed technically, but only three met the full brief.

This small comparison does not establish a universal winner or typical success rate. Veo’s shorter clips had less time to develop faults, and the charges reflect Studio pricing rather than direct provider subscriptions.

For production workflows, DIY AI recommends approving the source image first, specifying the required movement and final frame, and inspecting the whole clip before spending credits on another attempt. The publisher advises comparing total spending per accepted result rather than the price of a single generation.

Eligible customers can try DIY AI Studio free for seven days with 50 credits and US$0 due at signup. A card and email verification are required. The subscription then costs US$9.99 per month with 100 credits until cancelled. Cancellation before renewal avoids the monthly charge; cancelling during the trial ends access and removes unused trial credits.

About DIY AI

DIY AI publishes practical AI tool comparisons, reviews and workflows, and operates Studio for image, video, music and voice creation.

Media contact

Steven Jones

Editor, DIY AI

426539@email4pr.com

01245 905195

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SOURCE DIY AI