MPR Landscapes Wins Consumer Choice Award for Landscape Design in Peel Region

Consumer Choice Award (CCA) is pleased to announce MPR Landscapes as the 2025 winner in the Landscape Design category in Peel Region. This prestigious recognition celebrates the company’s commitment to creative outdoor solutions, expert craftsmanship, and long-lasting client relationships throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

Known for its holistic approach to outdoor living, MPR Landscapes has earned a reputation for transforming residential and commercial properties into dynamic, functional, and visually stunning spaces. From elegant stone patios and retaining walls to lush gardens and eco-conscious green spaces, every project reflects the company’s dedication to excellence and environmental responsibility.

With years of hands-on experience and a talented team of designers, horticulturists, and skilled tradespeople, MPR Landscapes offers an end-to-end service model that seamlessly combines design, construction, and maintenance. Property owners benefit not only from expert guidance but also from customized plans that reflect their aesthetic goals and long-term property needs.

“This award affirms our belief that every outdoor space has the potential to inspire, comfort, and connect people with nature,” said the MPR Landscapes team. “We’re thankful for the trust our clients place in us, and we’re proud to help bring their landscape visions to life with care, creativity, and professionalism.”

MPR Landscapes’ service offering goes beyond traditional landscaping. The team specializes in seasonal maintenance, snow removal, lighting design, water features, stonework, woodwork, and environmentally friendly solutions that minimize water usage and reduce maintenance demands. This integrated approach ensures year-round beauty and usability for each space.

Clients consistently praise the company’s attention to detail, responsiveness, and ability to deliver on time and within budget. Whether working on a cozy backyard oasis or a large-scale commercial project, MPR Landscapes brings the same passion and precision to every job.

The Consumer Choice Award is especially meaningful as it reflects the opinions and experiences of local residents and businesses. CCA’s independent research process identifies the most outstanding companies in each region and industry based on a comprehensive evaluation of reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall business excellence.

As the demand for sustainable, thoughtfully designed outdoor environments continues to grow, MPR Landscapes remains a trusted leader in the field. The company’s success is grounded in a simple philosophy: exceed expectations, respect the environment, and treat every project as an opportunity to build lasting value.

To learn more about MPR Landscapes or to explore design inspiration for your next landscaping project, CLICK HERE or visit www.mprlandscapes.com.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire