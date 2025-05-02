Irving Resources Reports Change of Chief Financial Officer

Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV)(OTCQX:IRVRF) (“Irving” or the “Company“) reports that Queenie Kuang has succeeded Ronan Sabo-Walsh as its chief financial officer and corporate secretary. The Company thanks Mr. Sabo-Walsh for his services the past couple of years while also handling his full-time duties at a private base metals producer with assets in South America and Europe.

Ms. Queenie Kuang is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 17 years of experience in investment banking, specializing in initial public offerings, reverse takeovers, mergers and acquisitions, and financial advisory services. She has been actively involved in financial statement preparation, public company reporting, and providing ongoing financial consulting and corporate governance support, primarily for companies listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Ms. Kuang has served as chief financial officer and director for several publicly listed companies. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting and Finance from Simon Fraser University, earned in 2007.

About Irving:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving resulted from completion of a plan of arrangement involving Irving, Gold Canyon Resources Inc. and First Mining Finance Corp. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website: www.IRVresources.com.

