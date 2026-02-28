moveBuddha, the leading authority on moving company research and consumer protection in the US, today announced the launch of a redesigned 100-point rating system built to better reflect what consumers prioritize when choosing an interstate moving company in 2026.

The updated scoring model evaluates more than 65 full-service long-distance movers and major van lines, placing greater weight on pricing protections, transparency, service offerings, and customer support, the factors most closely tied to real-world customer satisfaction.

“Consumers are more focused than ever on pricing clarity and accountability,” said Ryan Carrigan, CEO of moveBuddha. “Interstate moves involve significant financial and logistical risk. We rebuilt our rating system to reward companies that provide binding estimates, more transparent policies, fair pricing, and dependable support throughout the entire moving process.”

How the new 100-point moving company score works

moveBuddha’s 2026 rating methodology evaluates interstate movers across four core performance categories:

Quotes & Payment Options

Movers gain credit for offering binding or not-to-exceed estimates, rate guarantees, and clear deposit and cancellation terms, reflecting consumer demand for predictable pricing.

Customer Support

This rewards accessibility and responsiveness, including multiple contact channels, weekend availability, dedicated move coordinators, and proactive communication.

Services Offered

Points go to essential services for long-distance moves, such as packing, storage, custom crating, and handling specialty items.

Reputation & Performance Signals

The new system uses customer reviews and Google ratings at the headquarters level, which are updated roughly every six months to reflect current performance as industry conditions and feedback change.

Current top-rated interstate moving companies for 2026

Based on the updated scoring system, the highest-rated full-service interstate movers are:

Safeway Moving: 4.9 stars

American Van Lines: 4.9 stars

North American Van Lines: 4.83 stars

Mayzlin Relocation: 4.79 stars

United Van Lines: 4.71 stars

These rankings reflect performance under the revised methodology and updated scoring weights.

Updated “Best Long-Distance Moving Companies” guide

In conjunction with the new rating framework, moveBuddha has updated its 2026 guide to the Best Long-Distance Moving Companies . The guide evaluates more than 65 interstate movers nationwide and includes detailed breakdowns of cost considerations, pros and cons, customer feedback, and methodology explanations.

Under the revised scoring model, North American Van Lines is now recognized as “Best for Customized Plans & Pricing,” reflecting the increased emphasis on pricing flexibility and structured estimate protections.

The full 2026 rating methodology and updated rankings are available at moveBuddha.com .

About moveBuddha

Founded in 2015, moveBuddha is an independent consumer research platform dedicated to bringing transparency and fairness to the moving industry. The company reviews thousands of moving providers nationwide, tracks pricing trends, mystery shops movers, and develops tools that help individuals plan and execute smarter, lower-stress moves. Through initiatives like moveBuddha Certified and the Better Moves Project, the platform advocates for higher industry standards and stronger consumer protections. moveBuddha has been cited by national outlets including The New York Times, CNBC, Forbes, and Consumer Reports.

