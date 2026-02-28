Eagle Vision Security Unveils Intelligent Facility Management (iFM)(TM) to Combat Rising Cargo Theft and Transform Truck Yard Security Across North America

As cargo theft and organized yard crime continue to challenge the trucking and transportation industries, Eagle Vision Security has announced the launch of Intelligent Facility Management (iFM)™, a next-generation live video monitoring solution designed to proactively protect truck yards, logistics terminals, and commercial facilities with outdoor assets.

Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Eagle Vision Security is a privately held corporation serving clients across North America. The company has built its reputation on delivering live, interactive remote video monitoring powered by advanced video analytics and live agent intervention. With the introduction of iFM™, Eagle Vision Security moves beyond traditional surveillance to offer an integrated platform that not only prevents crime but also enhances operational visibility.

Industry analysts and law enforcement agencies across North America have reported persistent increases in cargo theft, fuel theft, trailer theft, and organized property crime targeting transportation hubs. For many trucking operators, the financial consequences extend well beyond the value of stolen goods, often resulting in insurance increases, operational disruptions, reputational damage, and strained customer relationships.

Eagle Vision Security developed Intelligent Facility Management™ in response to these evolving threats. Unlike passive camera systems that simply record incidents for later review, iFM™ actively identifies suspicious behavior as it unfolds. Advanced video analytics detect anomalies in real time, immediately alerting live agents who assess the situation, intervene through two-way audio communication, and initiate response protocols when necessary.

Where verified criminal activity is identified, Priority 1 police dispatch can be initiated, with real-time video streaming made available directly to responding law enforcement. This visual verification helps accelerate response times and improve the accuracy of emergency dispatch decisions.

“Trucking facilities operate in complex, high-risk environments,” said Parm Deol – President & Chief Visionary Officer of Eagle Vision Security. “Traditional surveillance systems document losses after they occur. Intelligent Facility Management™ is designed to prevent them from happening in the first place. By combining advanced video analytics with live human decision-making, we’re delivering a proactive security model built specifically for transportation infrastructure.”

Truck yards and warehouse centers face unique vulnerabilities. Large open lots, multiple access points, overnight equipment storage, and high-value cargo create attractive targets for organized crime groups. At the same time, operators must maintain fluid movement of drivers, trailers, and freight without operational bottlenecks. iFM™ was engineered to address both security and operational challenges simultaneously.

In addition to deterring intrusions, the system provides detailed reporting and insight into daily facility activity. Transportation companies gain greater visibility into yard traffic patterns, after-hours access, asset staging, and compliance with internal protocols. This intelligence allows management teams to identify inefficiencies, strengthen safety procedures, and make informed operational decisions.

Eagle Vision Security’s investment in research and development has played a central role in bringing iFM™ to market. The company’s in-house technology integrates advanced video analytics with human oversight, creating a layered approach that minimizes false alarms while ensuring legitimate threats receive immediate attention. This balance between automation and live expertise distinguishes the platform from conventional monitoring systems.

The launch of Intelligent Facility Management™ also reflects a broader industry shift. As security labor shortages continue and operational costs rise, many transportation providers are seeking alternatives to traditional on-site guard models. Remote interactive monitoring offers a scalable, cost-effective solution without sacrificing responsiveness or effectiveness.

Businesses of all sizes, including truck yards, warehouses, automotive dealerships, construction sites, retail plazas, public storage facilities, and commercial properties, trust Eagle Vision Security to safeguard their assets. The company’s mission emphasizes continuous innovation, employee development, and a commitment to delivering technologically advanced solutions that exceed client expectations.

By integrating live intervention, intelligent analytics, and operational reporting into a single service model, Eagle Vision Security positions Intelligent Facility Management™ as more than a security upgrade. It represents a strategic risk management tool for transportation leaders navigating increasingly complex threat landscapes.

As cargo crime grows more sophisticated, so too must the defenses designed to stop it. With the introduction of iFM™, Eagle Vision Security aims to set a new benchmark for proactive facility protection across North America’s trucking and logistics sector.

About Eagle Vision Security

Eagle Vision Security is a North American leader in live, interactive remote video monitoring solutions. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, the company specializes in advanced video analytics security services for truck yards, warehouses, construction sites, automotive facilities, commercial plazas, and other properties with outdoor assets. By combining advanced video analytics with live agents, Eagle Vision Security delivers proactive threat detection, real-time intervention, and operational insight designed to prevent crime before it occurs.

Media Contact

Eagle Vision Security

1-855-387-3871

info@eaglevisionsecurity.com

www.eaglevisionsecurity.com

Parm Deol

SOURCE: Eagle Vision Security

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire