moveBuddha Expands Certified Program to Local Movers as AI Makes Moving Scams Harder to Spot

As AI makes moving scams more sophisticated, moveBuddha is expanding its Certified program to help consumers find vetted moving companies they can trust.

moveBuddha , the leading platform to find and book trusted moving companies, has expanded moveBuddha Certified to local moving companies and strengthened the standards required to earn and maintain certification. The program helps consumers identify vetted local and interstate carriers at a time when AI-generated websites and images make fraudulent moving businesses harder to distinguish from legitimate ones.

Why does certification matter now?

Rogue moving companies used to be easy to spot. Generic websites, stock photos, and thin information were all obvious signs of a fly-by-night mover, but AI has made it easy for these companies to create convincing websites with realistic images of trucks, crews, and satisfied customers.

“I’ve spent years spotting the warning signs of rogue moving companies, but AI is changing what those warning signs look like,” moveBuddha co-founder Ryan Carrigan said. “If it’s getting harder for us to tell the difference, imagine what the average consumer is up against. Looking legitimate has gotten cheap, so being verified is going to matter a lot more.”

As fraudulent movers become harder to identify, consumers have a tougher time knowing who to trust. That uncertainty also hurts legitimate moving companies trying to distinguish themselves from bad actors. The expansion of moveBuddha Certified addresses both challenges by verifying business practices and holding movers accountable for how they treat customers.

What moveBuddha Certified means

moveBuddha Certified is available to licensed household-goods carriers, not moving brokers. To qualify, movers undergo on-site inspections, daily licensing and insurance checks, full monthly re-verification, and random audits. They also commit in writing to disclosing fees before a move, meeting customer service standards, and resolving claims within established deadlines.

Certification is separate from moveBuddha’s independent mover ratings and reflects additional verification, service commitments, and continued oversight. Movers have to meet ongoing program requirements to keep the badge and may lose certification if they fail to comply.

Accountability beyond the booking

Certified status also comes with accountability after booking. When a move goes wrong, moveBuddha speaks with the customer and mover, investigates the issue, and advocates for a fair resolution. Eligible customers who book a Certified mover through moveBuddha receive dedicated support, access to dispute mediation, and up to $1,000 in added move coverage, subject to program terms.

“Vetting a mover is only the beginning,” Carrigan said. “We want to know what happens when a customer has a problem, how the company responds, and whether they’re willing to make it right.”

“For honest movers, this is good news,” Carrigan added. “AI can make a sketchy moving company look legitimate online, but it can’t help them pass an on-site inspection or prove how they handle a move that goes wrong. moveBuddha Certified gives reputable movers a way to stand apart from bad actors and gives consumers a better way to know who they can trust.”

Consumers can learn about the program and find Certified movers at movebuddha.com/movebuddha-certified . Licensed moving companies can also review eligibility requirements and apply there.

About moveBuddha

moveBuddha is the leading independent platform to research, compare, and book trusted moving companies. Founded in 2015, it has researched 9,000+ U.S. movers and analyzed more than one million customer reviews. Each year, 400,000+ people use moveBuddha to compare movers, estimate moving costs, and book with confidence. Through moveBuddha Certified and the Better Moves Project, moveBuddha advocates for transparency and stronger consumer protections across the moving industry. moveBuddha has been cited by The New York Times, CNBC, Forbes, and Consumer Reports.

Contact Information

Parker King

moveBuddha

pr@movebuddha.com

SOURCE: moveBuddha LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire