Electric Royalties Ltd. Announces Application for Warrant Extension

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) (“Electric Royalties” or the “Company“) announces that it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV“) to extend the expiry date of an aggregate of 13,914,902 common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants“) by one year from January 15, 2027 to January 15, 2028 (the “Warrant Extension“).

The Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of the Company announced on December 9, 2024. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.25 per common share. All other terms of the Warrants, including the exercise price, will remain unchanged. The Warrant Extension is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Per: “ Brendan Yurik “

Brendan Yurik

CEO

About Electric Royalties Ltd.

Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: artificial intelligence, cars, rechargeable batteries, large-scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.

Artificial intelligence, electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are expected to increase significantly over the next several years and, with them, demand for these targeted commodities. This creates an opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that may supply the materials needed for electrification and the energy transition.

Electric Royalties has a diversified portfolio of royalties in lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced-stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, offering investors exposure to the commodities required to rebuild global infrastructure toward a decarbonized economy.

Company Contact

Brendan Yurik

CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.

Phone: (604) 364-3540

Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com

https://www.electricroyalties.com/

Unless otherwise specified, all dollar amounts used herein refer to the law currency of Canada.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, “forward-looking information”) with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes forward- looking information regarding, but not limited to, TSX Venture Exchange approval of the Warrant Extension. The Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward- Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, target, plan, forecast and similar expressions, or statements that, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially.

Forward-looking information may relate to the Company’s future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the projects in which it holds royalty interests. It also includes operator targets and expectations concerning acquisitions and changes of control, settlement, drilling, Exploration Targets and mineral resource estimates, technical studies, closure plans, permitting, financing, mine restarts, construction, production, qualification programs, litigation, royalty enforceability and recovery of damages.

While management considers the assumptions underlying forward-looking information to be reasonable based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or the projects to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions; adverse industry events; commodity-price and currency fluctuations; market volatility; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments; permitting and environmental risks; the inability of the Company or project owners to access sufficient capital on favourable terms or at all; mining, processing, metallurgical, construction and operating risks; the ability of project owners to implement their business strategies; title and royalty-enforcement risks; litigation risk; competition; and the other risks described in the Company’s public filings.

There can be no assurance that any acquisition, option exercise, settlement, change of control, operator target, exploration program, technical study, permitting milestone, financing, restart, expansion, offtake arrangement, development decision, production outcome or litigation recovery described in this release will be completed or achieved on the terms or timelines contemplated, or at all. The reader is referred to the Company’s most recent filings on SEDAR+ and information filed with OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company’s profile pages at sedarplus.ca and otcmarkets.com.

SOURCE: Electric Royalties Ltd

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire