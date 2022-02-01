Mosyle Embark Creates Seamless Day One Experiences for Employees Using Mac Devices at Work

New Layer to Device Deployment Workflow Brings a Beautiful, Elegant and Informative Experience for Users

WINTER PARK, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform, today introduced Mosyle Embark, a new workflow tool for Macs designed to enhance first day experiences by guiding and informing employees during the configuration of their new Mac. The new solution also allows IT teams to enhance protection and compliance from the start.





“We have always focused on the automation, performance and speed of the device deployment workflow and have created the fastest and most reliable solution on the market,” said Alcyr Araujo, founder and CEO at Mosyle. “With the addition of Mosyle Embark, we are additionally making it beautiful, elegant and informative from the very first time an employee turns on their Mac.”

For employees, Mosyle Embark launches immediately after the Mac enrollment or the first Mosyle Auth authentication. The solution ensures the Mac has enough battery to complete the installation of applications and configurations. Once Embark confirms the battery level is appropriate, the user can visualize every task the Mac performs with a progress bar charting the status of all installations and configurations throughout the setup. End users will also receive reminders to not shut the lid of the laptop during the booting process.

Mosyle Embark is available today in Beta for all Mosyle Fuse customers. For education customers, Mosyle Embark will be available soon with the release of the upcoming Mosyle OneK12. To learn more about Mosyle Embark and other Apple endpoints that are part of Mosyle’s Apple Unified Platform, visit https://business.mosyle.com.

