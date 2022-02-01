Apartments.com Publishes Q3 2022 Rent Growth Report

Multifamily Hits Inflection Point – Asking Rents Decline, National Vacancy Jumps

“After four quarters of supply additions outpacing demand, the market is shifting with national asking rents declining over the last 90 days by 0.4%,” said Jay Lybik, National Director of Multifamily Analytics, CoStar Group. “As a whole, the multifamily sector witnessed a disappointing peak leasing season and with an estimated 110,000 new units set to deliver in Q4, all signs point to rent growth slowing even faster than initially projected by the end of the year.”

YEAR OVER YEAR REMAINS POSITIVE, BUT RAPID SLOW DOWN EXPECTED

Throughout the third quarter, national asking rents declined by $7 or 0.4% from $1,641 to $1,634 and national vacancy jumped 30 basis points, settling at 5.4% at the end of September. Absorption continued to remain positive, but with only 64,000 units newly occupied, the pace of newly delivered units was double at 120,000 units, reflecting a huge shift in market conditions from just a year ago when demand significantly outpaced supply.

While year over year asking rents remained positive at 5.8%, they retreated by 360 basis points over the third quarter, showing signs of a slowdown.

MIDWEST, CALIFORNIA MARKETS AMONG TOP RENT GROWTH, SUNBELT DROPS BEHIND

Sunbelt markets have maintained a strong presence on the year over year rent growth markets list, holding five of the top 10 positions. Interestingly, the third quarter brought a few surprise cities into the mix with Indianapolis and Cincinnati breaking the top 10 for the first time ever. Additionally, California markets San Diego and San Jose continued to be part of the conversation.

On the reverse, the Sunbelt region also holds some of the largest rent growth declines in the past three months, with eight of the top 10 markets located in this area. Palm Beach led with year over year asking rents decreasing from 16.4% in Q2 2022 to just 4.6% at the end of September. Just behind is Las Vegas with year over year rents dropping 900 basis points in 90 days to 3.0%. Orlando witnessed a similar 900 basis point decline in rents but remained above 9.0%.

QUARTER OVER QUARTER RENT GROWTH PAINTS STARK PICTURE, SAN JOSE SLIDES

Looking at sequential rents over a quarterly basis shows the true nature of the worsening market. Only 10 of the 40 largest markets saw month over month data holding positive or at zero. In absolute terms, San Jose rents declined the most in the past 90 days, down $43 or 1.4%, and Orlando led in terms of percentage change, down 2.0% or $27.

One bright spot was St. Louis which saw rents over the past quarter rise 1.1%, adding $12 to the overall asking price. However, St. Louis still saw year over year rents decline 130 basis points from 8.3% to 7.0% throughout the quarter.

The Sunbelt’s deterioration can be seen strikingly in the quarter over quarter rent picture, with the first six markets with the largest declines all located in the region.

REVERSAL OF FORTUNE FOR RENTAL MARKET EVIDENT

The month over month rental data highlights a very similar situation as seen with the quarterly results. In totality, 75% of all major markets experienced declining rents in September. On top of this, none of the 40 largest markets across the country saw year over year asking rents expand during the third quarter, yet another sign pointing to the overall disappointing market conditions.

The reversal of fortune in the multifamily market has come fast and deep. While year over year rent growth data presents a highly positive snapshot, pulling back the curtains reveals a market where the majority of rents are retreating quickly. Additionally, while Sunbelt markets continue to boast record new unit deliveries this year, the meager positive absorption totals registered year to date taper the impact. Vacancy rates are expected to rise further in the fourth quarter, pushing rent growth even lower.

