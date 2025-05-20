Mortalis Labs Debuts With Trigonelline: New NAD+ Precursor Transforms Cellular Energy, Athletic Performance, and Longevity Science

Trigonelline addresses performance optimization at the molecular level. Mortalis Labs delivers molecular performance.

Mortalis Labs, a leading edge performance science company created for athletes, biohackers, and high performers, announces its official market launch with the release of its flagship product, Trigonelline. This scientifically-validated NAD+ precursor represents a fundamental advancement in cellular optimization, targeting muscle strength, cognitive function, and metabolic efficiency at their molecular source.

Breakthrough Science: Nature Metabolism Study Validates Trigonelline’s Efficacy

Trigonelline’s introduction to the market follows compelling scientific validation. A 2024 study published in Nature Metabolism demonstrated Trigonelline’s unique ability to elevate NAD+ levels specifically in muscle tissue and significantly improve physical performance metrics during aging. Unlike first-generation NAD+ precursors such as NMN and NR, which face bioavailability challenges in reaching muscle tissue, Trigonelline delivers NAD+ directly where performance is generated. Trigonelline represents a major leap forward in NAD+ enhancement and healthy aging.

Performance at the Cellular Level: How Trigonelline Works

Trigonelline addresses performance optimization at the molecular level. It directly elevates NAD+ in skeletal muscle, enhancing mitochondrial function while crossing the blood-brain barrier to support cognitive performance and reduce neuroinflammation. NAD+ is the fundamental currency of cellular energy.

Mortalis Labs has developed their Trigonelline supplement without the use of fillers or additives, delivering 300mg Trigonelline Hydrochloride per capsule with 60 servings per bottle for a full two-month supply. All products are manufactured in a GMP-certified facility in the USA and undergo third-party testing to ensure exceptional standards for purity and quality.

Beyond Supplementation: The Mortalis Labs Philosophy

Mortalis Labs emerges from a fundamental belief that human potential extends far beyond conventional limitations. The company’s name, derived from the Latin word for “mortal”, and its slogan “More Than Mortal” reflect its mission to help individuals transcend perceived biological constraints.

This philosophy has resonated strongly with early adopters. Athletes across endurance and strength disciplines have reported improved training capacity, faster recovery between sessions, and enhanced mental focus during competition. Trigonelline’s introduction marks Mortalis Labs’ first step in a comprehensive approach to performance optimization and providing emerging trigonelline research.

About Mortalis Labs

Mortalis Labs is a performance science company dedicated to developing evidence-based, molecular interventions that support human capability at its cellular foundation. The company focuses on compounds that deliver meaningful results for serious performers across all disciplines.

