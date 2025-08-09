More Than a Zester: Microplane(R) Innovates With Hassle-Free Cleaning and Vibrant Options for Home Cooks

Microplane® Introduces the Home Series Zester with Innovative Cleaning Brush, Combining Precision, Convenience, and Style for Everyday Cooking

Microplane®, renowned for its precise, sharp, photo-etched blades crafted in the USA, proudly announces the launch of its newest innovation: the Home Series Zester with Cleaning Brush. Created with home cooks in mind, this kitchen tool combines functionality, comfort, and an innovative cleaning solution to make food preparation more efficient and enjoyable.

The “Home Series Zester” features Microplane’s signature ultra-sharp, surgical-grade stainless steel blades, carefully crafted in Arkansas. Designed to easily zest citrus, grate ginger, or mince garlic, this tool provides the precision and reliability Microplane is known for. Its ergonomic ultra-soft, non-slip touch handle ensures comfort and control during use, making it an excellent choice for both weekday cooking and special occasion food prep.

Cleaning Brush for Hassle-Free Maintenance

One of the standout features of the set is its free-standing cleaning brush. The brush features fine bristles specifically designed to remove stubborn residue from the blade’s grooves, keeping the zester clean and in top condition with minimal effort.

“With the Home Series, we focus on creating kitchen tools that combine efficiency, quality, and comfort,” said Tami Pfeifer, Director of Operations at Microplane. “The Home Series Zester with Cleaning Brush reflects our commitment to addressing customer needs-sharp, dependable tools that enable easy maintenance while adding color and style to the kitchen. We’re thrilled to expand the Home Series lineup with this innovative product.”

Compact Design and Vibrant Color Options

The “Home Series Zester” features a space-saving, compact design that suits kitchens of all sizes. Customers can choose from a variety of modern color options, with availability tailored to where the product is sold. The Home Series Zester with Cleaning Brush is an online exclusive, currently available on Microplane’s website in Rosemary Green, Blue Granite, and Plum Rose for $18.99.

For those shopping at select retailers, the Home Series Zester (without the cleaning brush) will be offered in additional colors, including Sustained Grey, Aquatic Awe, and Sunset Coral. These thoughtfully chosen shades ensure the zester enhances any kitchen’s style while maintaining Microplane’s focus on functionality and performance.

Expanding the Home Series

The zester joins the growing Microplane® Home Series, a collection known for its durability, affordability, and dependable tools tailored for everyday cooks. With designs focused on comfort and practicality, the Home Series brings professional-grade sharpness to home kitchens.

About Microplane®

Microplane® has been a leader in kitchen innovation for over 30 years, transforming the culinary world with its ultra-sharp etched graters and zesters originally designed for woodworking. Whether preferred by amateur cooks or professional chefs, Microplane products are celebrated for their unmatched sharpness, precision, and craftsmanship. The brand remains committed to delivering superior quality that sets industry standards for performance and design.

