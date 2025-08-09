D3 Partners with Rumahweb to Bring Blockchain Domain Innovation to Indonesia’s Growing Digital Market

Leading Indonesian Hosting Provider to Leverage Doma Protocol for Tokenized Domains and Web3 Integration, Positioning Indonesia at the Forefront of Domain Innovation in Southeast Asia

D3 Global, a pioneer in DomainFi infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with Rumahweb, Indonesia’s leading web hosting and domain service provider. This collaboration will enable Rumahweb to utilize D3’s DomainFi network and Doma Protocol as the foundational technology to tokenize its extensive domain portfolio and bridge these digital assets as Real World Assets (RWAs) to major Web3 ecosystems.

The partnership represents a significant milestone for Indonesia’s digital economy, positioning Rumahweb at the forefront of the Web3 revolution while creating substantial new revenue streams for its extensive customer base and reseller network across the Indonesian archipelago.

Transforming Indonesia’s Domain Landscape Through Blockchain Innovation

Through this partnership, Rumahweb will integrate Doma Protocol to offer tokenized domain services to its customers throughout Indonesia. This technology enables domain owners to convert their traditional domains into blockchain-based tokens, unlocking new possibilities for domain trading, fractional ownership, and innovative Web3 applications.

“We’re excited to partner with Rumahweb, a company that has been instrumental in building Indonesia’s digital infrastructure for over two decades,” said Anand Vora, VP of Business Development & Partner Operations at D3. “Rumahweb’s deep understanding of the Indonesian market and their commitment to innovation make them the perfect partner to introduce DomainFi to Southeast Asia’s most dynamic digital economy.”

Rumahweb: Indonesia’s Digital Pioneer

Rumahweb Indonesia, established in 2002 in Yogyakarta, has evolved to become one of Indonesia’s largest hosting providers supporting over 200,000 clients. With over one million domains under management and offering services across 189 TLDs, Rumahweb has established itself as a cornerstone of Indonesia’s internet infrastructure.

Rumahweb is the ultimate all-in-one domain registrar and web hosting provider. With a focus on attentive customer care, affordability, and cutting-edge solutions, they’ve earned their spot as a key player in Indonesia’s IT market and beyond.

“This partnership with D3 represents our commitment to driving digital innovation in Indonesia and Southeast Asia,” said Yusuf Nurrachman, CEO & Founder of Rumahweb. “By integrating Doma’s tokenization capabilities, we’re not just offering our customers new services – we’re positioning Indonesia as a leader in the Web3 transformation of digital assets.”

Empowering Indonesia’s Digital Ecosystem

The integration of Doma Protocol will create unprecedented opportunities for Rumahweb’s extensive customer, including access to:

Tokenized Domain Services : Convert traditional domains into blockchain-based assets

Web3 Distribution Channels : Seamless bridging to major blockchain ecosystems

New Revenue Opportunities : Commission and trading opportunities from tokenization services

DeFi Utilities : Enable lending, fractionalization, and yield generation for domains.

DNS Compliance : Maintain trust and compatibility with global domain standards.

Regional Leadership: First-mover advantage in Southeast Asia’s domain tokenization market

With over 200,000 clients spanning from individual entrepreneurs to large enterprises, the partnership has the potential to impact Indonesia’s entire digital business ecosystem while establishing the country as a regional hub for Web3 domain innovation.

Technical Infrastructure and Market Readiness

The partnership leverages Rumahweb’s robust technical infrastructure, built over more than 20 years of serving Indonesia’s digital market. With over 200 dedicated servers and extensive experience managing domains, Rumahweb provides the scalability and reliability necessary to support large-scale domain tokenization operations in the Indonesian market.

D3’s Doma Protocol will be integrated into Rumahweb’s existing domain management systems, ensuring a seamless experience for customers while maintaining the security and compliance standards that have made Rumahweb a trusted name in Indonesian digital services.

Market Impact and Regional Leadership

This partnership comes at a pivotal time for Indonesia’s digital economy and the global domain market. By introducing domain tokenization capabilities to the Indonesian market, Rumahweb and D3 are positioned to capture significant value from this high-growth region while pioneering new business models that could serve as a template for Web3 adoption across Southeast Asia.

The collaboration also reinforces Rumahweb’s position as an innovation leader in Indonesia’s hosting and domain industry, building on its 23-year history of technological advancement and customer-focused solutions.

About D3 Global

D3 Global is building the world’s first DomainFi network to tokenize 362M+ existing and future domains as real-world assets. D3 unlocks the financial potential of domains by building on Doma Protocol, a decentralized blockchain infrastructure that bridges traditional Internet domains (.com, .net, .ai, and .org) and future domain extensions from the Web3 world (.sol, .anime, .shib, and .ape). Backed by Paradigm, the D3 team consists of industry veterans with over three decades of collective experience, known for leading domain name monetization, internet protocols, and various TLD operations including .xyz, .inc, .tv, and .link. Learn more about D3 at https://www.d3.com and Doma at https://www.doma.xyz .

About Doma Protocol

Doma Protocol is the world’s first DNS-compliant blockchain for DomainFi, tokenizing 364M+ domains as real-world assets (RWAs) to transform the $360B domain industry. Developed with contributions from D3 Global, Doma enables cross-chain interoperability between existing Web2 domains (.com, .xyz, .ai) and future Web3 extensions (.sol, .anime, .ape), powering a global economy for fractional ownership, lending, and DeFi utility. With open APIs, SDKs, and developer programs like Doma Forge, Doma Protocol empowers developers and investors to transform how domains are owned, used, and traded across the internet, marketplaces, and Web3 wallets. Learn more at https://www.doma.xyz | Testnet signup page | Doma Forge .

About Rumahweb

Rumahweb is Indonesia’s leading web hosting and domain service provider, established in 2002 in Yogyakarta. Rumahweb is a hosting firm that offers cloud computing, domain registration, and virtual private server services. With over 200,000 clients and more than 200 servers dedicated to hosting and VPS/Cloud services, Rumahweb has been instrumental in building Indonesia’s digital infrastructure for over two decades. The company is committed to providing affordable, reliable, and innovative digital solutions to businesses and individuals across Indonesia. Learn more at https://www.rumahweb.com .

Press Contact

jamie@theprgenius.com

Jamie Kingsley

SOURCE: D3

