More Than 50 Top Brands Announce Exclusive Back-to-School Offers for Students and Teachers With SheerID

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SheerID, the global leader in identity marketing, has partnered with more than 50 brands that have made exclusive discounts available to millions of students and teachers as they prepare for the new school year. SheerID is proud to partner with these organizations to reward educators and students.





“Brands that create personalized offers to celebrate communities that their customers are proud to be part of – like being a student or teacher – build strong emotional connections with these valuable consumers,” said Jake Weatherly, Chief Executive Officer of SheerID. “Recognizing and rewarding these individuals for the hard work they’re doing to improve themselves and our future community leaders shows that brands care about people who make the world a better place, which builds trust and helps them gain – and keep – loyal customers.”

Students and teachers get access to unique deals from great brands and save money. The following brands have provided exclusive offers to meet the needs of teachers and students in the areas of learning, technology, apparel, lifestyle, and news with the help of SheerID’s Identity Marketing platform, ensuring that rewards are instantly and securely provided to these eligible communities. For those who are eligible, no SheerID account or membership signup is required.

Teacher offers:

Student offers:

SheerID is the global leader in identity marketing. With SheerID, brands identify and acquire customers from highly valued consumer communities — such as the military, students, teachers, first responders, and more — with personalized offers, gated by instant verification from the largest set of authoritative data worldwide. SheerID verifies over 2.5 billion people via more than 20,000 authoritative data sources; provides global insights from hundreds of the world’s leading brands, and never shares or sells customer data. As a result, the world’s biggest brands — including Amazon, Home Depot, Spotify, and T-Mobile — rely on SheerID as their identity marketing partner.

Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Fortson VC, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Voyager Capital, and CVC Growth Partners. SheerID is ISO Certified and is a member of the MACH Alliance, the group of independent technology companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems. In 2023, SheerID ranked among the highest-scoring businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces. For more information, please visit SheerID or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and TikTok.

