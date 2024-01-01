Moonvalley Hires VFX Trailblazer Ed Ulbrich to Lead Strategic Growth in AI-Powered Entertainment

Hollywood Innovator Joins Visionary AI Company Building the First Fully-Licensed Video Generation Model

In this role, Ulbrich will help shape the company’s broader growth strategy while deepening Moonvalley’s relationships across studios, brands, agencies, and creative communities. He will also collaborate closely with Moonvalley’s studio arm, Asteria Film Co., to accelerate adoption and integration of its technology within professional filmmaking communities and workflows.

Ulbrich brings over 30 years of experience driving innovation at the intersection of storytelling, production, and technology. His credits include some of cinema’s most ambitious films including Top Gun: Maverick, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and Titanic. He also produced the sci-fi epic Ender’s Game and helped pioneer live digital human performances with the now-iconic “Tupac Shakur hologram” at Coachella.

Most recently, Ulbrich served as Chief Content Officer and President of Production at Metaphysic, where he worked with major studios, streamers, talent, brands, agencies, and labels to integrate generative AI into high-end production and post. Over three decades, he has led innovation in visual effects across film, TV, streaming, advertising, music videos, and live entertainment. Beyond features, he has delivered VFX for more than 500 commercials for global brands, earning honors including the Cannes Lions Titanium Award. He held senior roles at Deluxe and spent two decades at Academy Award-winning Digital Domain—co-founded by James Cameron, Scott Ross, and Stan Winston—where he also served as CEO.

The announcement reflects Hollywood’s evolving relationship with AI technology. Following industry strikes partly centered on AI concerns, studios are seeking partners who can deliver professional tools while respecting creators’ rights. Moonvalley’s approach of building models exclusively from licensed content directly addresses these concerns.

“From his pioneering work on ‘Benjamin Button’ to leading AI adoption and integration at Metaphysic, Ed knows how to turn innovative technology into tools that actually work for filmmakers at scale,” said Naeem Talukdar, Co-Founder and CEO of Moonvalley. “He knows what it takes to earn the trust of filmmakers and how to bring transformative technology into their workflows. We’re thrilled to have someone with his expertise and relationships help us bring this technology to the studios and creators who will define its future.”

Ulbrich’s appointment follows Moonvalley’s launch of Marey, the first high-quality AI video model trained exclusively on licensed content. Named after pioneering cinematographer Etienne-Jules Marey, the model proves that powerful generative AI can be built without exploiting creators’ work – something tech giants have claimed is impossible.

“I’ve spent my career pushing the boundaries of how technology serves storytelling,” said Ulbrich. “What drew me to Moonvalley is their respect for the craft, their use of clean, licensed data, and their focus on empowering creators without compromise. They’re solving the right problems the right way, and that’s exactly what the industry needs right now. This is the kind of company that can actually change how films get made, and I’m all in.”

Hollywood is at a critical crossroads with generative AI. The technology could slash production costs and democratize high-quality content creation, but adoption has been slow over legal concerns about training data and tools that fall short of professional standards. Moonvalley’s clean-data approach and focus on filmmaker needs position it to break through these barriers.

Moonvalley is an AI research company building next-generation models and tools for creative professionals. The company brings together talent from DeepMind, Google, Meta, Microsoft, TikTok, and leading entertainment companies, unified around advancing visual intelligence. Through partnerships with film studios, production companies, and brands, Moonvalley is proving that powerful generative AI can be built while respecting artists’ and creators’ rights.

