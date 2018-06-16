Certiport Names 2025 Adobe Certified Professional U.S. National Champions

DALLAS, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Certiport, a Pearson VUE business and the leading provider of performance-based IT certification exams that accelerate academic and career opportunities, today announced the winners of Certiport’s 2025 Adobe Certified Professional U.S. National Championship.

First: Callum Rettig, OH

Second: Phoenix Leifer, GA

Third: Norah Dunyach, CA

Fourth: Likha Belenytska, MA

Fifth: Hannah Forbes, FL

Sixth: Raquel Rengifo, FL

Seventh: Radha Falgun Mehta, GA

Eighth: Carolyn Urelius, TX

Ninth: Makenzie Grey, OK

Tenth: Addison Lane, NC

Across the U.S., students aged 13 to 22 became eligible for this year’s competition by earning an Adobe Certified Professional certification in Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, or InDesign. Certified students entered original design creations, and 41 students were selected to compete at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas, from June 16-18.

Finalists had eight hours to use Adobe Creative Cloud software to design marketing materials for a joint initiative with QB United and the Cook Center for Human Connection. QB United is a non-profit organization comprised of 57 current and former NFL quarterbacks working together to maximize charitable impact and save lives. The Cook Center for Human Connection is a non-profit supporting children, families, and schools in eradicating suicide, and providing resources for those who struggle with mental health.

“We are thrilled to partner with Certiport and QB United for the 2025 Adobe Certified Professional U.S. National Championship,” said Mark Welling, Chief Strategy Officer at the Cook Center for Human Connection. “Our team strives each day to provide families with critical mental health support and break down stigma around emotional wellness. These young people’s designs beautifully portray our message and will help families and students access needed wellness resources.”

“Our mission is to use our platform to make a real difference,” said Jeff Hostetler, founder of QB United and former Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowl quarterback. “By joining efforts with the Cook Center and Certiport, we can increase our reach to create national change through real solutions at the local level.”

“What these students have demonstrated through the course of attaining their certification as well as through this competition is simply incredible,” says Dr. Gary Gates, Managing Director, Pearson VUE. “This competition gives us a chance to see what these students can do with the Adobe Creative Cloud applications under pressure, with a time limit, and for a real client. Their Adobe certifications and success in this competitive event will be the first step toward a successful career.”

The top three finalists will now advance to Certiport’s Adobe Certified Professional World Championship from July 27 – 30 in Orlando, Florida. Finalists from more than 30 countries will come to the World Championship and demonstrate their proficiency using Adobe Creative Cloud.

“Certiport’s Adobe Certified Professional National and World Championships provide a unique opportunity for students to showcase their creativity and technical skills while participating in real-world design challenges,” said Liana Maharaj, Head of Student Learning and Certification at Adobe. “By earning an Adobe certification and competing at this level, these students are building confidence, gaining valuable experience, and creating a strong foundation for their future careers. We’re excited to support their journey and celebrate the incredible potential they bring to the world of design.”

Learn more about the Adobe Certified Professional US National Championship here.

About Certiport

Certiport, a Pearson VUE business, is the leading provider of certification exam development, delivery and program management services delivered through an expansive network of over 13,000 Certiport Authorized Testing Centers worldwide. Certiport manages a sophisticated portfolio of leading certification programs including: the official Microsoft Office Specialist certification program, the Microsoft Certified Fundamentals certification program, the Microsoft Certified Educator program, the Adobe® Certified Professional certification program, the Autodesk Certified User certification program, the Intuit certification program, the App Development with Swift certification program, the Unity Certified User certification program, the Communication Skills for Business certification program, the IC3 Digital Literacy certification, and the Entrepreneurship and Small Business certification program. Certiport reliably delivers over three million tests each year throughout the secondary, post-secondary, workforce, and corporate technology markets in 148 countries and 29 languages worldwide. For more information visit www.certiport.com or follow Certiport on X at www.twitter.com/certiport.

“Certiport” is a registered trademark of NCS Pearson, Inc. in the United States and other countries. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/certiport-names-2025-adobe-certified-professional-us-national-champions-302485507.html

SOURCE Pearson Vue